May 2021 Report on Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Architectural Paints & Coatings market covered in Chapter 4:
Kansai Paint
Caparol
National Paints
Mas Paints
Jotun
Asian Paints
Hempel
Nippon Paint
Valspar
Sherwin-Williams
BASF Coatings
Becker Industrial Coatings
Berger Paints
PPG Industries
AkzoNobel
Dow Chemical Company
Terraco Group
Arya Paints
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Architectural Paints & Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Water-Borne
Solvent-Borne
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Architectural Paints & Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Residential
Non-Residential
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Water-Borne
1.5.3 Solvent-Borne
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Residential
1.6.3 Non-Residential
1.7 Architectural Paints & Coatings Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Architectural Paints & Coatings Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Architectural Paints & Coatings Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Architectural Paints & Coatings
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Architectural Paints & Coatings
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Architectural Paints & Coatings Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Kansai Paint
4.1.1 Kansai Paint Basic Information
4.1.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Kansai Paint Business Overview
4.2 Caparol
4.2.1 Caparol Basic Information
4.2.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Caparol Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Caparol Business Overview
4.3 National Paints
4.3.1 National Paints Basic Information
4.3.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 National Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 National Paints Business Overview
4.4 Mas Paints
4.4.1 Mas Paints Basic Information
4.4.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Mas Paints Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Mas Paints Business Overview
4.5 Jotun
4.5.1 Jotun Basic Information
4.5.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Jotun Architectural Paints & Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Jotun Business Overview
4.6 Asian Paints
4.6.1 Asian Paints Basic Information
4.6.2 Architectural Paints & Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
..…continued.
