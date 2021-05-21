Biosimilar Market Size, Share | Research Report [2025]

The report on the global biosimilar market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global biosimilar market to grow with a CAGR of 35.12% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the biosimilar market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on the biosimilar market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global biosimilar market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global biosimilar market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing awareness about biosimilar among the patients and doctors

• An increasing number of patients with chronic illnesses

2) Restraints

• High manufacturing cost and complexity of production

3) Opportunities

• Expiry of patents of various blockbuster drugs

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global biosimilar market is segmented on the basis of product, and application.

The Global Biosimilar Market by Product

• Human Growth Hormones

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Insulin

• Peptides

• Erythropoietin

• Others

The Global Biosimilar Market by Application

• Oncology

• Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

• Growth Hormone Deficiency

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• ALLERGAN

• BIOCAD

• Biocon

• BioXpress Therapeutics SA

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Celltrion Inc, Coherus BioSciences, Inc

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

• Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Novartis AG

• Others

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the biosimilar market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the biosimilar market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global biosimilar market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Biosimilar Market Highlights

2.2. Biosimilar Market Projection

2.3. Biosimilar Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Biosimilar Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Biosimilar Market

4. Biosimilar Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Biosimilar Market by Product

5.1. Human Growth Hormones

5.2. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.3. Insulin

5.4. Peptides

5.5. Erythropoietin

5.6. Others

6. Global Biosimilar Market by Application

6.1. Oncology

6.2. Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

6.3. Growth Hormone Deficiency

6.4. Infectious Diseases

6.5. Others

