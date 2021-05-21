Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Share, Analysis | Industry Report [2025]

“The report on the global healthcare analytics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global healthcare analytics market to grow with a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on healthcare analytics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on healthcare analytics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global healthcare analytics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global healthcare analytics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing demand from consumers for improved healthcare quality and enhanced patient care

• Growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes, and other major chronic illnesses

2) Restraints

• Risk of data security

3) Opportunities

• Rising adoption of new technologies in the healthcare sector

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global healthcare analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of delivery, application, and end user.

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market by Type

• Descriptive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

• Predictive Analytics

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market by Mode of Delivery

• On-premise

• Web-based

• Cloud-based

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market by Application

• Clinical

• Financial

• Operational and Administrative

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market by End User

• Healthcare Payers

• Healthcare Providers

• Other end-users

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Cerner Corporation

• Inovalon Holdings Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Athenahealth Inc.

• Optum Inc.

• Change Healthcare Intermediate Holdings, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Tenet Healthcare Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

• Other Companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the healthcare analytics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the healthcare analytics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global healthcare analytics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Healthcare Analytics Market Highlights

2.2. Healthcare Analytics Market Projection

2.3. Healthcare Analytics Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Healthcare Analytics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Mode Of Delivery

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Healthcare Analytics Market

4. Healthcare Analytics Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Healthcare Analytics Market by Type

5.1. Descriptive Analytics

5.2. Prescriptive Analytics

5.3. Predictive Analytics

6. Global Healthcare Analytics Market by Mode of Delivery

6.1. On-premise

6.2. Web-based

6.3. Cloud-based

7. Global Healthcare Analytics Market by Application

7.1. Clinical

7.2. Financial

7.3. Operational and Administrative

For more information about this report visit: Healthcare Analytics Market”

