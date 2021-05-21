Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Size, Share & Global Forecast [2025]

“The report on the global infectious disease diagnostic market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global infectious disease diagnostic market to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on infectious disease diagnostic market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on infectious disease diagnostic market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global infectious disease diagnostic market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global infectious disease diagnostic market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing incidences of infectious diseases

• Growing demand for advanced technologies in the treatment of infectious disease

• High investment in r&d activities from government and private organizations

2) Restraints

• Lack of awareness of novel diagnostic technologies

3) Opportunities

• Growing focus on the development of novel diagnostics

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global infectious disease diagnostic market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, application type, and end users.

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by Product Type

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Software & Services

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by Technology Type

• Conventional Technology

• Biochemical Technology

• Molecular Technology

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by Application Type

• Bacterial Infection

• Viral Infection

• CNS Infection

• Cardiovascular Infection

• Fungal Infection

• Sexually Transmitted Disease

• Others

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by End Users

• Hospital

• Research Institutes

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Beckman Coulter, Inc.

• Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

• OraSure Technologies, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• bioMérieux SA

• Hologic, Inc.

• Danaher

• Quidel Corporation

• Trinity Biotech

• Meridian Bioscience

• Others

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the infectious disease diagnostic market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the infectious disease diagnostic market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global infectious disease diagnostic market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Highlights

2.2. Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Projection

2.3. Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End Users

3.4.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market

4. Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by Product

5.1. Instruments

5.2. Reagents

5.3. Software & Services

6. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by Technology

6.1. Conventional Technology

6.2. Biochemical Technology

6.3. Molecular Technology

7. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market by Application

7.1. Bacterial Infection

7.2. Viral Infection

7.3. CNS Infection

For more information about this report visit: Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market”

