Critical Care Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth | Report [2025]

“The report on the global critical care equipment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global critical care equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on critical care equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on critical care equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global critical care equipment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global critical care equipment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing aging population

• An increase in coronary heart-related illness owing to modern lifestyles

• The heavy investments in the healthcare sector provide modern medical treatments facilities for patients with critical healthcare conditions

2) Restraints

• The higher cost of critical care equipment

3) Opportunities

• Technological advancements in the healthcare industry

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global critical care equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user.

The Global Critical Care Equipment Market by Product Type

• Infusion Pumps

• Patient Monitors

• Ventilators

• Others

The Global Critical Care Equipment Market by End User

• Hospitals

• Homes

• Medical Centres

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Smith’s Medical

• Skanray Technologies

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Medtronic plc

• MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• General Electric Company

• Fresenius Kabi

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the critical care equipment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the critical care equipment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global critical care equipment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Critical Care Equipment Market Highlights

2.2. Critical Care Equipment Market Projection

2.3. Critical Care Equipment Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Critical Care Equipment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Critical Care Equipment Market

4. Critical Care Equipment Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Critical Care Equipment Market by Product Type

5.1. Infusion Pumps

5.2. Patient Monitors

5.3. Ventilators

5.4. Others

6. Global Critical Care Equipment Market by End User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Homes

6.3. Medical Centers

7. Global Critical Care Equipment Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Critical Care Equipment Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Critical Care Equipment Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Critical Care Equipment Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Critical Care Equipment Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Critical Care Equipment Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Critical Care Equipment Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Critical Care Equipment Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Critical Care Equipment Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Critical Care Equipment Market by Country

For more information about this report visit: Critical Care Equipment Market”

