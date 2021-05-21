Contract Research Organizations Market Size, Share | Industry Trends [2025]

“The report on the global contract research organizations market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global contract research organizations market to grow with a CAGR of 6.35% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on contract research organizations market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on contract research organizations market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global contract research organizations market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global contract research organizations market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing need for R&D productivity

• Strict regulatory policies for the drug approvals

2) Restraints

• Shortage of experienced professionals to conduct R&D activities

3) Opportunities

• Increase in R&D investment by various companies

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global contract research organizations market is segmented on the basis of service type, therapeutic area, and end user.

The Global Contract Research Organizations Market by Service Type

• Consulting Services

• Early-Phase Development Services

• Clinical Research Services

• Laboratory Services

The Global Contract Research Organizations Market by Therapeutic Area

• Cardiac

• Central Nervous System

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Other Therapeutic Area

The Global Contract Research Organizations Market by End User

• Academic Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Medical Device Companies

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Covance Inc.

• PAREXEL International

• PRA Health Sciences

• Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

• Syneos Health

• Laboratory Corporation

• IQVIA

• ICON Public Limited Company

• Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

• Medpace, Inc.

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the contract research organizations market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the contract research organizations market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global contract research organizations market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Contract Research Organizations Market Highlights

2.2. Contract Research Organizations Market Projection

2.3. Contract Research Organizations Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Contract Research Organizations Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Therapeutic Area

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Contract Research Organizations Market

4. Contract Research Organizations Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Contract Research Organizations Market by Service Type

5.1. Consulting Services

5.2. Early-Phase Development Services

5.3. Clinical Research Services

5.4. Laboratory Services

6. Global Contract Research Organizations Market by Therapeutic Area

6.1. Cardiac

6.2. Central Nervous System

6.3. Oncology

6.4. Infectious Diseases

6.5. Other Therapeutic Area

7. Global Contract Research Organizations Market by End User

7.1. Academic Institutes

7.2. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.3. Medical Device Companies

For more information about this report visit: Contract Research Organizations Market”

