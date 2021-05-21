Computer Aided Detection Market Size | Global Industry Report [2025]

“The report on the global computer aided detection market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global computer aided detection market to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on computer aided detection market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on computer aided detection market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global computer aided detection market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global computer aided detection market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases and cancer.

• Availability of health insurance policies

2) Restraints

• High cost of computer aided detection system

3) Opportunities

• Rising investments in the development of medical devices

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global computer aided detection market is segmented on the basis of application, and imaging modalities.

The Global Computer Aided Detection Market by Application

• Oncology

• Neurological Disorders

• Cardiovascular Diseases

The Global Computer Aided Detection Market by Imaging Modalities

• Nuclear Imaging

• Mammography

• Ultrasound

• Tomosynthesis

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging

• Other Imaging Modalities

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• EDDA Technology, Inc.

• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

• Hologic, Inc.

• iCAD Inc.

• Other Companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the computer aided detection market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the computer aided detection market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global computer aided detection market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Computer Aided Detection Market Highlights

2.2. Computer Aided Detection Market Projection

2.3. Computer Aided Detection Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Computer Aided Detection Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Imaging Modalities

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Computer Aided Detection Market

4. Computer Aided Detection Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Computer Aided Detection Market by Application

5.1. Oncology

5.2. Neurological Disorders

5.3. Cardiovascular Diseases

6. Global Computer Aided Detection Market by Imaging Modalities

6.1. Nuclear Imaging

6.2. Mammography

6.3. Ultrasound

6.4. Tomosynthesis

6.5. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

6.6. Other Imaging Modalities

7. Global Computer Aided Detection Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Computer Aided Detection Market by Application

7.1.2. North America Computer Aided Detection Market by Imaging Modalities

7.1.3. North America Computer Aided Detection Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Computer Aided Detection Market by Application

7.2.2. Europe Computer Aided Detection Market by Imaging Modalities

7.2.3. Europe Computer Aided Detection Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection Market by Application

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection Market by Imaging Modalities

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Computer Aided Detection Market by Country

For more information about this report visit: Computer Aided Detection Market”

