Breast Imaging Market Growth, Share | Industry Report [2025]

“The report on the global breast imaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global breast imaging market to grow with a CAGR of 7.89% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on breast imaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on breast imaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global breast imaging market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global breast imaging market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing incidences of breast cancer

• Involvement of government

• Increasing awareness regarding breast cancer

2) Restraints

• The high installation cost of breast imaging equipment

3) Opportunities

• Advancement in technologies

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global breast imaging market is segmented on the basis of type.

The Global Breast Imaging Market by Type

• Ionizing Breast Imaging

o 3D Mammography

o Mammography

o Molecular Breast Imaging

o PET-CT

o CBCT

o PEM

• Non-ionizing Breast Imaging

o Breast MRI

o Breast Ultrasound

o AWBU

o Breast Thermography

o Optical Imaging

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Hologic, Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Gamma Medica, Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• SonoCiné, Inc.

• Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

• Dilon Technologies, Inc.

• SuperSonic Imagine SA

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the breast imaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the breast imaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global breast imaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Breast Imaging Market Highlights

2.2. Breast Imaging Market Projection

2.3. Breast Imaging Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Breast Imaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Breast Imaging Market

4. Breast Imaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Breast Imaging Market by Type

5.1. Ionizing Breast Imaging

5.1.1. 3D Mammography

5.1.2. Mammography

5.1.3. Molecular Breast Imaging

5.1.4. PET-CT

5.1.5. CBCT

5.1.6. PEM

5.2. Non-ionizing Breast Imaging

5.2.1. Breast MRI

5.2.2. Breast Ultrasound

5.2.3. AWBU

5.2.4. Breast Thermography

5.2.5. Optical Imaging

6. Global Breast Imaging Market by Region 2019-2025

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Breast Imaging Market by Type

6.1.2. North America Breast Imaging Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Breast Imaging Market by Type

6.2.2. Europe Breast Imaging Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Market by Type

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Breast Imaging Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Breast Imaging Market by Type

6.4.2. RoW Breast Imaging Market by Sub-region

7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Breast Imaging Market

7.2. Companies Profiles

7.2.1. Hologic, Inc.

7.2.2. GE Healthcare

7.2.3. Siemens Healthineers AG

7.2.4. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

7.2.5. Gamma Medica, Inc.

7.2.6. Toshiba Corporation

7.2.7. SonoCiné, Inc.

For more information about this report visit: Breast Imaging Market”

