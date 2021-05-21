Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size, Share & Growth [2025]

“The report on the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on bio-pharmaceutical logistics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Strong biopharmaceutical sales coupled with rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry

• High investments in the biopharmaceutical innovations and advancements

2) Restraints

• High cost of transportation

3) Opportunities

• Ongoing innovations in the logistics and interactions of cloud computing and software

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented on the basis of transport, product type, and mode of transportation.

The Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Transport

• Cold-chain Transport

• Non Cold-chain Transport

The Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Product Type

• Generic Drugs

• Branded Drugs

The Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation

• Air Shipping

• Sea Shipping

• Road Shipping

• Rail Shipping

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Fedex Corporation

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Panalpina World Transport Ltd

• United Parcel Service, Inc.

• Ceva Logistics LLC

• Amerisource Bergen Corporation

• Panalpina Group

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

• XPO Logistics, Inc.

• Other Companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Highlights

2.2. Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Projection

2.3. Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Transport

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Mode of Transportation

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market

4. Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Transport

5.1. Cold-chain Transport

5.2. Non Cold-chain Transport

6. Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Product Type

6.1. Generic Drugs

6.2. Branded Drugs

7. Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation

7.1. Air Shipping

7.2. Sea Shipping

7.3. Road Shipping

7.3. Road Shipping

