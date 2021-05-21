Diabetes Devices Market Size, Growth, Share & Forecast [2025]

“The report on the global diabetes devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global diabetes devices market to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on diabetes devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on diabetes devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global diabetes devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global diabetes devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing prevalence of diabetes

• Rapidly changing lifestyles

• Rising occurrence of obesity

2) Restraints

• Low awareness about diabetes management and monitoring devices

3) Opportunities

• The introduction of advanced insulin delivery devices

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global diabetes devices market is segmented on the basis of type of devices, and end user.

The Global Diabetes Devices Market by Type of Devices

• Monitoring Devices

o Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)

o Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

• Treatment Devices

o Manual Injection

o Pumps

The Global Diabetes Devices Market by End User

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Abbott Laboratories

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

• Johnson & Johnson (LifeScan, Inc.)

• DexCom Inc.

• Bayer Corporation

• Arkray, Inc.

• Sinocare, Inc.

• Medtronic PLC

• Sanofi

• Novo Nordisk

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the diabetes devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the diabetes devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global diabetes devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Diabetes Devices Market Highlights

2.2. Diabetes Devices Market Projection

2.3. Diabetes Devices Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Diabetes Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type Of Devices

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Diabetes Devices Market

4. Diabetes Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Diabetes Devices Market by Type Of Devices

5.1. Monitoring Devices

5.1.1. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)

5.1.2. Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

5.2. Treatment Devices

5.2.1. Manual Injection

5.2.2. Pumps

6. Global Diabetes Devices Market by End User

6.1. Diagnostic Centers

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Home Care

6.4. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7. Global Diabetes Devices Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Diabetes Devices Market by Type Of Devices

7.1.2. North America Diabetes Devices Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Diabetes Devices Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Diabetes Devices Market by Type Of Devices

7.2.2. Europe Diabetes Devices Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Diabetes Devices Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Devices Market by Type Of Devices

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Devices Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Devices Market by Country

For more information about this report visit: Diabetes Devices Market”

