May 2021 Report on Global Bio Based Nylon Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bio Based Nylon Resin market covered in Chapter 4:

Meyer Plastics, Inc.

Coz Group Inc.

Birch Plastics, Inc.

DSM Company

Von Roll USA, Inc.

Nilit America Corp.

INVISTA

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Ag Polymers

AAA Plastics, Inc.

National Plastics & Seals, Inc.

BASF SE

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Arc Resin Corporation

DuPont Zytel HTN

Premiere Fibers Inc.

AMETEK Westchester Plastics

J.b. Polymers, Inc.

Solvay

Plastics Color Corporation

Polymer Technology & Services, LLC

Aquafil USA Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bio Based Nylon Resin market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate

Bio-Polyol and Polyurethane

Bio-Polyamides

Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bio Based Nylon Resin market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging & Storage

Extrusion

Textile

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bio Based Nylon Resin Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.5.3 Bio-Polyol and Polyurethane

1.5.4 Bio-Polyamides

1.5.5 Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bio Based Nylon Resin Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.5 Packaging & Storage

1.6.6 Extrusion

1.6.7 Textile

1.7 Bio Based Nylon Resin Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bio Based Nylon Resin Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bio Based Nylon Resin Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bio Based Nylon Resin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bio Based Nylon Resin

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bio Based Nylon Resin

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bio Based Nylon Resin Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Meyer Plastics, Inc.

4.1.1 Meyer Plastics, Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Bio Based Nylon Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Meyer Plastics, Inc. Bio Based Nylon Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Meyer Plastics, Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Coz Group Inc.

4.2.1 Coz Group Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Bio Based Nylon Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Coz Group Inc. Bio Based Nylon Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Coz Group Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Birch Plastics, Inc.

4.3.1 Birch Plastics, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Bio Based Nylon Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Birch Plastics, Inc. Bio Based Nylon Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Birch Plastics, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 DSM Company

4.4.1 DSM Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Bio Based Nylon Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 DSM Company Bio Based Nylon Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 DSM Company Business Overview

4.5 Von Roll USA, Inc.

..…continued.

