May 2021 Report on Global Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Super Duplex Stainless Steel market covered in Chapter 4:

Jindal Steel

Tata Steel

Sandvik Materials Technology AB

POSCO Group

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Carpenter Technology Corporation

AK Steel Holding Corporation

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Voestalpine AG

ThyssenKrupp AG

Acerinox S.A.

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co Ltd.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Outokumpu Oyj

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Super Duplex Stainless Steel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Tubes

Pumps & valves

Fittings & flanges

Rebar & mesh

Welding wires

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Super Duplex Stainless Steel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Oil & gas

Desalination

Chemical

Pulp & paper

Construction

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Tubes

1.5.3 Pumps & valves

1.5.4 Fittings & flanges

1.5.5 Rebar & mesh

1.5.6 Welding wires

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Oil & gas

1.6.3 Desalination

1.6.4 Chemical

1.6.5 Pulp & paper

1.6.6 Construction

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Super Duplex Stainless Steel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Super Duplex Stainless Steel Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Super Duplex Stainless Steel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Super Duplex Stainless Steel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Super Duplex Stainless Steel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Super Duplex Stainless Steel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Jindal Steel

4.1.1 Jindal Steel Basic Information

4.1.2 Super Duplex Stainless Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Jindal Steel Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Jindal Steel Business Overview

4.2 Tata Steel

4.2.1 Tata Steel Basic Information

4.2.2 Super Duplex Stainless Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Tata Steel Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Tata Steel Business Overview

4.3 Sandvik Materials Technology AB

4.3.1 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Basic Information

4.3.2 Super Duplex Stainless Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sandvik Materials Technology AB Business Overview

4.4 POSCO Group

4.4.1 POSCO Group Basic Information

4.4.2 Super Duplex Stainless Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 POSCO Group Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 POSCO Group Business Overview

4.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

4.5.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Basic Information

4.5.2 Super Duplex Stainless Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Business Overview

4.6 Carpenter Technology Corporation

4.6.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Super Duplex Stainless Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation Business Overview

4.7 AK Steel Holding Corporation

4.7.1 AK Steel Holding Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Super Duplex Stainless Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 AK Steel Holding Corporation Super Duplex Stainless Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

..…continued.

