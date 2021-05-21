May 2021 Report on Global Para-Aramid Fiber Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Para-Aramid Fiber Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Para-Aramid Fiber market covered in Chapter 4:

Taekwang

Huvis Corporation

Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

Suzhou Zhaoda Specially Fiber Technical Co., Ltd.

China Pingmei Shenma Group

China National Bluestar

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Co.,Ltd

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co.,Ltd

Kolon Industries Inc.

HYOSUNG Corporation

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Teijin Aramid

Dupont

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Para-Aramid Fiber market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Para-aramid filament

Para-aramid Staple Fiber

Para-aramid Shortcut

Para-aramid Pulp

…

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Para-Aramid Fiber market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Tires

Rubber goods

Fiber-optic cable tension members

Protective apparel

Friction material

Construction reinforcement

Composite materials

Other areas

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Para-Aramid Fiber Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Para-aramid filament

1.5.3 Para-aramid Staple Fiber

1.5.4 Para-aramid Shortcut

1.5.5 Para-aramid Pulp

1.5.6 …

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Para-Aramid Fiber Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Tires

1.6.3 Rubber goods

1.6.4 Fiber-optic cable tension members

1.6.5 Protective apparel

1.6.6 Friction material

1.6.7 Construction reinforcement

1.6.8 Composite materials

1.6.9 Other areas

1.7 Para-Aramid Fiber Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Para-Aramid Fiber Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Para-Aramid Fiber Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Para-Aramid Fiber Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Para-Aramid Fiber

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Para-Aramid Fiber

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Para-Aramid Fiber Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Taekwang

4.1.1 Taekwang Basic Information

4.1.2 Para-Aramid Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Taekwang Para-Aramid Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Taekwang Business Overview

4.2 Huvis Corporation

4.2.1 Huvis Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Para-Aramid Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Huvis Corporation Para-Aramid Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Huvis Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

4.3.1 Toray Chemical Korea Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Para-Aramid Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Toray Chemical Korea Inc. Para-Aramid Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Toray Chemical Korea Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Suzhou Zhaoda Specially Fiber Technical

..…continued.

