May 2021 Report on Global Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Advanced Materials For 3D Printing market covered in Chapter 4:

Dutch Filaments

DWS Systems

EOS Electro Optical Systems

American Graphite Technologies Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

Cellink Ab

CMET Inc.

Envisiontec Gmbh

Bucktown Polymers

Formlabs Inc.

Arcam AB

Asiga

3Dom Filaments Ltd.

Exone

BASF SE

Evonik Industries Ag

Concept Laser Gmbh

Colorfabb B.V.

Arevo Inc.

3D Systems Corp.

Esstech Inc.

Bolson Materials Inc.

Deltamed Gmbh

D-Mec Ltd.

ESUN Industrial Co. Ltd.

Arkema SA

Erasteel

Emerging Objects

B9 Creations Llc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Advanced Materials For 3D Printing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Plastics and Polymers

Ceramics

Metals

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Advanced Materials For 3D Printing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive.

Aerospace.

Consumer goods.

Medical and dental.

Other.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Plastics and Polymers

1.5.3 Ceramics

1.5.4 Metals

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive.

1.6.3 Aerospace.

1.6.4 Consumer goods.

1.6.5 Medical and dental.

1.6.6 Other.

1.7 Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Advanced Materials For 3D Printing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Advanced Materials For 3D Printing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dutch Filaments

4.1.1 Dutch Filaments Basic Information

4.1.2 Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dutch Filaments Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dutch Filaments Business Overview

4.2 DWS Systems

4.2.1 DWS Systems Basic Information

4.2.2 Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 DWS Systems Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 DWS Systems Business Overview

4.3 EOS Electro Optical Systems

4.3.1 EOS Electro Optical Systems Basic Information

4.3.2 Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 EOS Electro Optical Systems Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 EOS Electro Optical Systems Business Overview

4.4 American Graphite Technologies Inc.

4.4.1 American Graphite Technologies Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 American Graphite Technologies Inc. Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 American Graphite Technologies Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Align Technology Inc.

4.5.1 Align Technology Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Align Technology Inc. Advanced Materials For 3D Printing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Align Technology Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Cellink Ab

..…continued.

