Electronic Health Records Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Electronic Health Records Market” is set to gain momentum from the introduction to artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry. AI not only helps clinicians in diagnosing a patient’s condition, but also recognizes historical trends of the patient.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Web-based, On-premise), By Type (Stand Alone, Integrated) By End User (Physician’s Office, Hospitals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The report further states that the EHR market size stood at USD 26,200.48 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 39,913.16 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Electronic Health Records Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Leading Players operating in the Electronic Health Records Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Cerner Corporation

MEDHOST

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

CareCloud Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

NextGen Healthcare

Athenahealth

Other prominent market players

Rising Usage in Administrative & Clinical Applications to Boost Growth

Since the past few years, in many countries, the adoption of electronic medical record is upsurging at a fast pace. It is occurring because of the realization of the masses that to gain top-quality care at lower costs, implementation of a robust health information technology (HIT) is extremely vital. EHR is used extensively in clinical applications, such as decision supports, results management, order entry and support, and health information and data. It is also used in healthcare financing, as well as administrative applications. However, deployment of EHR involves a lot of money spending. It may hinder the electronic health records market growth during the forthcoming period.

Ability to Reduce Cost of IT Support Will Accelerate Growth of Web-based Segment

In terms of product, the market is grouped into on-premise and web-based. Out of these, the web-based segment is expected to showcase significant EMR market revenue and lead throughout the forecast period. It is attributable to their easy installation process where technicians don’t have to work with complex infrastructure to host data. All these works can be easily done through the Internet and hence, it doesn’t require IT support and lowers additional cost. The on-premise segment is likely to exhibit slow growth because of the requirement of in-house servers.

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Electronic Health Records Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Electronic Health Records Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

