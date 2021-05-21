May 2021 Report on Global Steel Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Steel Powder Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Steel Powder market covered in Chapter 4:
Rio Tinto
NanoSteel
AMETEK
Ma Steel
Carpenter Technology
Wuhan Iron&Steel Group
AK Steel Holding
Metal Powder Products
Pometon Powder
Haining Feida
Jiande Yitong
Pellets
Sandvik
Kobelco
Laiwu Iron&Steel Group
Daido Steel
Hoganos
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Steel Powder market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Stainless steel powder
Alloy steel powder
General steel powder
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Steel Powder market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Automobile
Machinery
Aerospace
Chemical industry
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Steel Powder Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Stainless steel powder
1.5.3 Alloy steel powder
1.5.4 General steel powder
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Steel Powder Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Automobile
1.6.3 Machinery
1.6.4 Aerospace
1.6.5 Chemical industry
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Steel Powder Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Steel Powder Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Steel Powder Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Steel Powder Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Steel Powder
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Steel Powder
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Steel Powder Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Rio Tinto
4.1.1 Rio Tinto Basic Information
4.1.2 Steel Powder Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Rio Tinto Steel Powder Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Rio Tinto Business Overview
4.2 NanoSteel
4.2.1 NanoSteel Basic Information
4.2.2 Steel Powder Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 NanoSteel Steel Powder Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 NanoSteel Business Overview
4.3 AMETEK
..…continued.
