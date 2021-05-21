Ocular Implants Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Ocular Implants Industry” is expected to gain traction on account of technological advancements in the ocular market. Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled, “Ocular Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Intraocular Lenses, Glaucoma Implants, Ocular Prosthesis, Corneal Implants, Orbital Implants, Others), By Material (Non-integrated Implants, Integrated Implants), By Application (Glaucoma Surgery, Drug Delivery, Aesthetics, Oculoplasty, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Eye Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The report gives in-depth information about the factors that will drive the market growth in coming years. It further offers crucial insights about the prevailing trends in the ocular implants market. Furthermore, it also provides valuable information about the challenges or restraints the market could possibly witness.

This report focuses on Ocular Implants Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/ocular-implants-market-101877

Leading Players operating in the Ocular Implants Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Surgical Vision Inc.

Poriferous LLC

Novamed Ltd

Network Medical Products Ltd.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

STAAR Surgical

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

MOCHER GmbH

and other players.

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Diseases to Aid Market Growth

The rising prevalence of eye diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, age-related muscular degeneration, and others is expected to aid the growth of ocular implants market share during the forecast period. In addition to this, growing number of ophthalmic clinics in emerging countries is expected to cater to the faster adoption of ocular implants in cataract surgeries. Moreover, the glaucoma segment is expected to have a lion’s share of the market owing to the prevalence of glaucoma disease. As per the National Eye Institute, in 2014, 2.7 million Americans were suffering from glaucoma, which is estimated to reach up to 4.3 million by 2030 and will also boost the growth of the glaucoma segment. This is expected to affect the market positively.

Ocular Implants Market Segmentation:

By Product

Intraocular Lenses

Monofocal IOL

Toric IOL

Multifocal IOL

Others

Glaucoma Implants

Ocular Prosthesis

Corneal Implants

Orbital Implants

Others

By Material

Non-integrated Implants Acrylic Glass Silicon

Integrated Implants Aluminum Oxide Hydroxyapatite Others



By Application

Glaucoma Surgery

Drug Delivery

Aesthetics

Oculoplasty

Age-related Muscular Degeneration

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Eye Institutes

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Ocular Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Ocular Implants Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Ocular Implants Market growth?

