Mobility Devices Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Mobility Devices Market” is projected to reach USD 14.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Staggering rate of growth of geriatric population across the globe will be one of the crucial factors driving this market in the upcoming decade. Old age entails a plethora of disorders that generally restrict mobility in aged individuals and render them helpless. Given the rate at which the world population is ageing, the demand for devices aiding mobility is likely to spike. According the UN’s Population Division, DESA, people at or above 60 years of age are currently numbered at 962 million. In the next three decades, the global geriatric population will reach 2.1 billion, predicts the DESA. Furthermore, old people are more susceptible to accidents associated deteriorating motor functions. For instance, the National Council of Aging estimates about 2.8 million aged Americans are rushed to hospital emergency rooms annually as a result of falling. Thus, a combination of aging and mishaps associated with the process will fuel the mobility devices market trends during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ shares the above and other valuable market information in its recent report, titled “Mobility Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Walking Aids, and Others); By End-user (Personal Users and Institutional Users); and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, which states that the value of this market was at USD 8.75 billion in 2018. The report also provides:

Exhaustive research into profiles of market players, their strategies, and their product offerings;

Meticulous study of the different market segments;

In-depth analysis of the factors driving and challenging the market; and

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional developments shaping the market

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mobility-devices-market-100520

This report focuses on Mobility Devices Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mobility-devices-market-100520

Key Players Operating in The Mobility Devices Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

MEYRA GmbH

Permobil

Sunrise Medical Limited

Invacare Corporation

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Ottobock

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Mobility Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the mobility devices market share owing to the rising prevalence mobility-related disorders in the region. Coupled with this is the increasing number of aged people in the region, which will propel the regional market.

Europe is anticipated to be the second most dominant region in this market on account of high proportion of aged people with mobility impairment. Asia-Pacific is touted to be the most promising region as geriatric population in the region is growing, while unmet needs of the people in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will create lucrative market opportunities.

Focus on Patient Safety and Comfort to Drive Innovation Among Players

“Strengthening market position is expected to be the primary focus of key players in this market”, says one of our lead analysts. One of the leading strategies adopted is increasing investment in innovation to come up with novel solutions, keeping patient comfort and safety in mind. Some players are also expanding their global presence through collaborations and acquisitions.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: GF Health Products launched its new Lumex Clinical Care Recliner. The device is wide, has a capacity to carry 450 pounds of weights, and boasts of a unique Drop Arm feature, which enables easy lateral transfer for the patient and the caregiver.

November 2019: German prosthetic major, Ottobock, acquired Belgian O&P specialist, Vigo, to expand its signature PatientCare Network in Europe. The company aims at targeting the patient pool in Belgium and in Poland. This will enable Ottobock to enhance the quality of its products as well as establish a strong regional distribution channel.

Quick Buy – Mobility Devices Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100520

Growing Aging Population and Rise in Mobility Impairment Disorders to Drive the Market

The older population around the globe is continuously growing at an unprecedented rate. Aging decreases the ability to move and reduces the ability to perform physical tasks to maintain independent functioning among the elderly population. The growing older population count is likely to increase the percentage usage of mobile devices during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, the global population aged 60 years or over was around 962 million and is projected to reach about 2.1 billion by 2050. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, cerebral palsy, and muscular dystrophy among every age group is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced mobility aid devices during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Research Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mobility-devices-market-100520

Table of Content:

1 Mobility Devices Market Overview

1.1 Mobility Devices Product Overview

1.2 Mobility Devices Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Mobility Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Mobility Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Mobility Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Mobility Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Mobility Devices Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Mobility Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Mobility Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Mobility Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Mobility Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Mobility Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Mobility Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Mobility Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mobility Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Mobility Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mobility Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Mobility Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mobility Devices Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mobility Devices Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Mobility Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Mobility Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mobility Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobility Devices Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Mobility Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobility Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Mobility Devices Market

2.8 Key Company Mobility Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mobility Devices Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Mobility Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Mobility Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Mobility Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Mobility Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mobility Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Mobility Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Mobility Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Mobility Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Mobility Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Mobility Devices Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Mobility Devices Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Mobility Devices Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Mobility Devices Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Mobility Devices Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Mobility Devices Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Mobility Devices Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Mobility Devices Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Mobility Devices Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Mobility Devices Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Mobility Devices by Application

4.1 Mobility Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Mobility Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Mobility Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Mobility Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Mobility Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Mobility Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe Mobility Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mobility Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Mobility Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mobility Devices by Application

5 North America Mobility Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Mobility Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Mobility Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Mobility Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Mobility Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Mobility Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Mobility Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Mobility Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Mobility Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Mobility Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Mobility Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mobility Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mobility Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobility Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobility Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Mobility Devices Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Related Reports :

Drug Delivery Systems Market

Drug Delivery Systems Market Size

Drug Delivery Systems Market Share

Drug Delivery Systems Market Competitive Landscape

Drug Delivery Systems Market Segments

Drug Delivery Systems Market Overview

Drug Delivery Systems Industry

Drug Delivery Systems Market Stastistic

Drug Delivery Systems Market Devlopment Strategy

Drug Delivery Systems Market Future Growth

Drug Delivery Systems Market Research Methodology

Drug Delivery Systems Market Drivers

Drug Delivery Systems Market Manufacturers

Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue

Drug Delivery Systems Market Growth Analysis

Drug Delivery Systems Market Search Analysis

Drug Delivery Systems Market Condition

Drug Delivery Systems Market Covid Effect

Drug Delivery Systems Market CAGR Value

Drug Delivery Systems Market Updates