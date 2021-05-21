Internet of Medical Things Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market” is anticipated to reach USD 142.45 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 28.9%, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities worldwide, is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. Internet of medical things consists of a system of interrelated devices that are either connected to each other or with an external network. These devices are capable of sharing information amongst themselves with the help of internet connectivity. The advent of technological advancement in medical devices, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of people, is anticipated to help increase the popularity of smart medical devices, ultimately boosting the Internet of Medical Things market growth.

According to a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stationary Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Wearable External Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value stood at USD 18.75 billion in 2018.

This report focuses on Internet of Medical Things Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Emergence of New Players Will Intensify Market Competition

Major internet of medical things companies are emphasizing on expanding their geographical portfolio to stay ahead of the competition. Besides this, manufacturers are investing huge sums in R & D for developing and launching new products. Emerging companies in this market are further intensifying the competition with new product launches.

Major Industry Developments of IoMT Market Includes:

June 2016 – The first Bluetooth enables the INR/PT home health device, CoaguChek INRange was launched in nations accepting the CE Mark by F. Hoffmann-La Roche. This device helps healthcare professionals and patients to have the ability of monitoring Vitamin K Antagonist (VKA) therapy and greater control on their status of coagulation. A patient can use this device for self-testing his PT/INR data, thus reducing the overall cost spent on frequent hospital visits.

Key Players Operating in The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Biotronik

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Welch Allyn

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Others

Increasing Awareness about Advantages of Smart Healthcare Products to Drive Market

The Internet of medical things offers various advantages such as real-time monitoring, improved drug management, improved patient outcomes, and a reduction in medical expenditure. The above factors are driving the IOMT market growth. Besides this, the improved efficiencies of smart healthcare devices, coupled with the rise in research and development of advanced devices and rise in awareness about them, are expected to attract high revenues during the forecast duration. Moreover, analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ also project the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to propel the demand for smart healthcare further, boosting the market size in the future.

Rising Awareness about Advancement in Smart Healthcare to Help Asia Pacific Witness Significant Growth

North America is holding a dominant market share with a revenue generation of USD 5.87 billion as per 2018 records. This is attributable to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition to this, the increasing number of product launches in this region, coupled with the upsurge in research and development initiatives by major market manufacturers are anticipated to help increase the overall market size during the forecast duration. However, the increasing disposable incomes of people, coupled with the rapid adoption of IoMT devices in Asia Pacific, will help this region rise significantly. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will also help augment the overall medical things market growth in the coming years.

