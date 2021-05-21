Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Immune Thrombocytopenia Market” is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in treatment methods of the disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.54% during the forecast period.

Immune thrombocytopenia is a serious blood disorder that occurs due to physical injuries, infections, deficiencies, and other wounds. The adverse effects of the disease have led to a high emphasis on the research and development of newer drugs and therapeutic procedures associated with the treatment of the disease. Growing emphasis on R&D will attract huge investments and yield better products. The increasing number of product launches, coupled with advancements in betterment of existing products will have a direct impact on the growth of the market tin the coming years. Although there are very few options available for treatment of the disease, advancements in ongoing clinical trials have shown promise.

The report segments the market based on disease type, treatment type, and regional demographics. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with focus on growth drivers, leading product types, and major companies. The report highlights key companies that are operating in the market and projects companies that are likely to lead the market in the coming years. Besides this, forecast figures of the market have been drawn through extensive research analysis methods, for the period of 2019-2026.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/immune-thrombocytopenia-itp-market-101682

This report focuses on Immune Thrombocytopenia Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

For more information visit :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/immune-thrombocytopenia-itp-market-101682

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Coming Years

Based on regional demographics, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, the market in North America will witness the highest growth in the coming years, driven by easier access to treatment and favourable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the presence of major market players, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of blood disorders will have a positive influence on market growth. The ITP market in North America was valued at USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to market growth in recent years. As a result of healthy market competition, companies are looking to adopt standout business strategies, with a view to establishing a stronghold. The increasing number of merger and acquisitions have accounted for a significant market growth rate. In 2018, Dova Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals for the development and distribution of Doptelet in China and Hong Kong. Similarly, Novartis announced the acquisition of oncology and pipeline department of Glaxo Smith Kline plc. The company plans to extend its business across the world and establish a wider customer reach.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market are:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Grifols S.A

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Saol Therapeutics

Quick Buy – Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101682

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as higher access to treatment of ITP, larger presence of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of rare blood disorders are expected to positively influence immune thrombocytopenia market in North America. Moreover, increasing infrastructure facilities and higher investments in the development of novel therapeutic molecules for management of ITP in North America are also prominently anticipated to boost the adoption of immune thrombocytopenia treatment in the region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of market value. Rising awareness about idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the demand for thrombopoietin receptor agonist based treatment during the forecast period. Patients in India, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific are expected to adopt intravenous drugs like TPO-RA and immunoglobulins to improve the disorder. Promacta/Revolade manufactured by Novartis AG is expected to lose its patent in Japan by the end of 2021. This patent expiry is a critical determinant of the declining trend to be experienced by the TPO-RA drug class in the country. Additionally, the prospective launch of TAVALISSE in the Japanese market by 2022 could prove to be a driving factor for others treatment segment.

Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Segmentation :

By Type

Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia

Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia

By Treatment

Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist

Immunoglobulins

Corticosteroids

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Region/Country

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/immune-thrombocytopenia-itp-market-101682

Table of Content:

1 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Overview

1.1 Immune Thrombocytopenia Product Overview

1.2 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Immune Thrombocytopenia Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Immune Thrombocytopenia Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Immune Thrombocytopenia as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

2.8 Key Company Immune Thrombocytopenia Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia by Application

4.1 Immune Thrombocytopenia Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Immune Thrombocytopenia by Application

4.5.2 Europe Immune Thrombocytopenia by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Immune Thrombocytopenia by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Immune Thrombocytopenia by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Immune Thrombocytopenia by Application

5 North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Immune Thrombocytopenia Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Immune Thrombocytopenia Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports:

Chronic Wound Care Market | 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Covid-19 Impact.

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market | 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Covid-19 Impact.

Medical Electrodes Market | 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Covid-19 Impact.

Spirometer Market | 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Covid-19 Impact.

Ventilator Market | 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Covid-19 Impact.

Dental Equipment Market watch out for new highest revenue Study Reports 2021 with Top Countries Data, Current Trends, Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis, Table of Content.

Dermatology Drugs Market watch out for new highest revenue Study Reports 2021 with Top Countries Data, Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis, Table of Content.

Europe Prescription Spectacles Market watch out for new highest revenue Study Reports 2021 with Top Countries Data, Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis, Table of Content.