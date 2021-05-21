May 2021 Report on Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Glass Fiber Reinforcements Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Glass Fiber Reinforcements market covered in Chapter 4:

Kush Synthetics

Fulltech Fiber Glass

Owens Corning

Huatek

Baotec Inc.

Hunkuk Fiber Glass

Nittobo

KCC Corporation

Changzhou Pro-Tech Industry Co.,Ltd

Colan Products PTY Limited

Center Glass Co.,Ltd

Texas Fiber Group

Bodo Moller Chemie GmbH

Suntex Composite Industrial

Hexcel

PPG

Nippon Sheet Glass

Polycore Technology

SRM

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Glass Fiber Reinforcements market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Roving

Chopped Strands

Chopped Strand Mat (CSM)

Continuous Filament Mat (CFM)

Fabrics

Other Forms of Glass Fiber

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Glass Fiber Reinforcements market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Wind Energy

Pipe

Corrosion Resistant Equipment

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Roving

1.5.3 Chopped Strands

1.5.4 Chopped Strand Mat (CSM)

1.5.5 Continuous Filament Mat (CFM)

1.5.6 Fabrics

1.5.7 Other Forms of Glass Fiber

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.6.3 Marine

1.6.4 Wind Energy

1.6.5 Pipe

1.6.6 Corrosion Resistant Equipment

1.6.7 Building & Construction

1.6.8 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.9 Consumer Goods

1.6.10 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.11 Others

1.7 Glass Fiber Reinforcements Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glass Fiber Reinforcements Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Glass Fiber Reinforcements Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Glass Fiber Reinforcements

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Glass Fiber Reinforcements

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Glass Fiber Reinforcements Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by R

..…continued.

