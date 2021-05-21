May 2021 Report on Global Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) market covered in Chapter 4:

Ruida Bio-Technology

Huian Chemical

Sinopec Group

Samrat Enterprises

LANXESS

Evonik

Shandong Qingyun Xinyuan Chemical

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Triveni Chemical

BASF

Kenli Gengxin Chemical

Yuneng Chem

Golden Time Chemical (Jiangsu)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Dicyclohexylamine ≥98.0%

Dicyclohexylamine ≥99.0%

Dicyclohexylamine ≥99.5%

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Rubber and Plastics

Agrochemicals

Textile Chemicals

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Dicyclohexylamine ≥98.0%

1.5.3 Dicyclohexylamine ≥99.0%

1.5.4 Dicyclohexylamine ≥99.5%

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Rubber and Plastics

1.6.3 Agrochemicals

1.6.4 Textile Chemicals

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Ruida Bio-Technology

4.1.1 Ruida Bio-Technology Basic Information

4.1.2 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Ruida Bio-Technology Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Ruida Bio-Technology Business Overview

4.2 Huian Chemical

4.2.1 Huian Chemical Basic Information

4.2.2 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Huian Chemical Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Huian Chemical Business Overview

4.3 Sinopec Group

4.3.1 Sinopec Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sinopec Group Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sinopec Group Business Overview

4.4 Samrat Enterprises

4.4.1 Samrat Enterprises Basic Information

4.4.2 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Samrat Enterprises Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Samrat Enterprises Business Overview

4.5 LANXESS

4.5.1 LANXESS Basic Information

4.5.2 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 LANXESS Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 LANXESS Business Overview

4.6 Evonik

4.6.1 Evonik Basic Information

4.6.2 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Evonik Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Evonik Business Overview

4.7 Shandong Qingyun Xinyuan Chemical

4.7.1 Shandong Qingyun Xinyuan Chemical Basic Information

4.7.2 Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Shandong Qingyun Xinyuan Chemical Dicyclohexylamine (DCHA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Shandong Qingyun Xinyuan Chemical Business Overview

..…continued.

