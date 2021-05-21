May 2021 Report on Global Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Engineered Hardwood Flooring market covered in Chapter 4:
RV WOODS
Domotex Asia
Pergo
Tolifloor Sdn. Bhd.
Home Legen
Mohawk
Mannington Flooring
PT. Biru International
LANTEKAYU
Bruce
Harris Woo
Eco Timber
Mohawk Flooring Company
Columbia
Somerset
Armstrong
Kahrs
Anderson
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Engineered Hardwood Flooring market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Tongue-and-groove (T&G) Technology
Click-locking Technology
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Engineered Hardwood Flooring market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Home Construction
Commercial Buildings
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Tongue-and-groove (T&G) Technology
1.5.3 Click-locking Technology
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Home Construction
1.6.3 Commercial Buildings
1.7 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Engineered Hardwood Flooring Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineered Hardwood Flooring
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Engineered Hardwood Flooring
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Engineered Hardwood Flooring Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 RV WOODS
4.1.1 RV WOODS Basic Information
4.1.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 RV WOODS Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 RV WOODS Business Overview
4.2 Domotex Asia
4.2.1 Domotex Asia Basic Information
4.2.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Domotex Asia Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Domotex Asia Business Overview
4.3 Pergo
4.3.1 Pergo Basic Information
4.3.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Pergo Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Pergo Business Overview
4.4 Tolifloor Sdn. Bhd.
4.4.1 Tolifloor Sdn. Bhd. Basic Information
4.4.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Tolifloor Sdn. Bhd. Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Tolifloor Sdn. Bhd. Business Overview
4.5 Home Legen
4.5.1 Home Legen Basic Information
4.5.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Home Legen Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Home Legen Business Overview
4.6 Mohawk
4.6.1 Mohawk Basic Information
4.6.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Mohawk Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Mohawk Business Overview
4.7 Mannington Flooring
..…continued.
