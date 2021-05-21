May 2021 Report on Global Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Engineered Hardwood Flooring market covered in Chapter 4:

RV WOODS

Domotex Asia

Pergo

Tolifloor Sdn. Bhd.

Home Legen

Mohawk

Mannington Flooring

PT. Biru International

LANTEKAYU

Bruce

Harris Woo

Eco Timber

Mohawk Flooring Company

Columbia

Somerset

Armstrong

Kahrs

Anderson

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Engineered Hardwood Flooring market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Tongue-and-groove (T&G) Technology

Click-locking Technology

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Engineered Hardwood Flooring market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Home Construction

Commercial Buildings

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Tongue-and-groove (T&G) Technology

1.5.3 Click-locking Technology

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Home Construction

1.6.3 Commercial Buildings

1.7 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Engineered Hardwood Flooring Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineered Hardwood Flooring

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Engineered Hardwood Flooring

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Engineered Hardwood Flooring Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 RV WOODS

4.1.1 RV WOODS Basic Information

4.1.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 RV WOODS Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 RV WOODS Business Overview

4.2 Domotex Asia

4.2.1 Domotex Asia Basic Information

4.2.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Domotex Asia Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Domotex Asia Business Overview

4.3 Pergo

4.3.1 Pergo Basic Information

4.3.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Pergo Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Pergo Business Overview

4.4 Tolifloor Sdn. Bhd.

4.4.1 Tolifloor Sdn. Bhd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Tolifloor Sdn. Bhd. Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Tolifloor Sdn. Bhd. Business Overview

4.5 Home Legen

4.5.1 Home Legen Basic Information

4.5.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Home Legen Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Home Legen Business Overview

4.6 Mohawk

4.6.1 Mohawk Basic Information

4.6.2 Engineered Hardwood Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mohawk Engineered Hardwood Flooring Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mohawk Business Overview

4.7 Mannington Flooring

..…continued.

