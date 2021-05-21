May 2021 Report on Global Sulphuric Acid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Sulphuric Acid market covered in Chapter 4:

Jiangxi Copper Corporation

IFFCO

Aurubis

EuroChem

Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer

PhosAgro

PPC

Lomon Corporation

Kailin Group

Wylton

Jinchuan Group

PotashCorp (Nutrien)

Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT)

Rio Tinto Kennecott

OCP

Hubei Yihua

Xiang Feng Group

Tonngling Nonferrous Metals Group

Yuntianhua

Mosaic

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Sulphuric Acid market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Elemental Sulfur

Base Metal Smelters

Pyrite Ore

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Sulphuric Acid market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Fertilizers

Metal Processing

Pulp & Paper

Fiber

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Sulphuric Acid Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Elemental Sulfur

1.5.3 Base Metal Smelters

1.5.4 Pyrite Ore

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Sulphuric Acid Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Fertilizers

1.6.3 Metal Processing

1.6.4 Pulp & Paper

1.6.5 Fiber

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Sulphuric Acid Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sulphuric Acid Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Sulphuric Acid Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Sulphuric Acid Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sulphuric Acid

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Sulphuric Acid

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Sulphuric Acid Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Jiangxi Copper Corporation

4.1.1 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Sulphuric Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Sulphuric Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Business Overview

4.2 IFFCO

4.2.1 IFFCO Basic Information

4.2.2 Sulphuric Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 IFFCO Sulphuric Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 IFFCO Business Overview

4.3 Aurubis

4.3.1 Aurubis Basic Information

4.3.2 Sulphuric Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Aurubis Sulphuric Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Aurubis Business Overview

4.4 EuroChem

4.4.1 EuroChem Basic Information

4.4.2 Sulphuric Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 EuroChem Sulphuric Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 EuroChem Business Overview

4.5 Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer

4.5.1 Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer Basic Information

4.5.2 Sulphuric Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer Sulphuric Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer Business Overview

4.6 PhosAgro

4.6.1 PhosAgro Basic Information

4.6.2 Sulphuric Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 PhosAgro Sulphuric Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 PhosAgro Business Overview

..…continued.

