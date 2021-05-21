May 2021 Report on Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Anti-Corrosion Paints Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Anti-Corrosion Paints market covered in Chapter 4:

Jotun

Kansai Paints Co. Ltd. (Japan)

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

RPM International

Nippon Paint

Henkel

Axalta Coating System Ltd. (U.S.)

PPG

Hempel A/S (Denmark)

BASF

Valspar

ENECON

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Anti-Corrosion Paints market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Solvent

Water

Powderanes

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Anti-Corrosion Paints market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Solvent

1.5.3 Water

1.5.4 Powderanes

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Marine

1.6.3 Oil & Gas

1.6.4 Industrial

1.6.5 Infrastructure

1.6.6 Power Generation

1.7 Anti-Corrosion Paints Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Anti-Corrosion Paints Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Anti-Corrosion Paints Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Anti-Corrosion Paints Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Anti-Corrosion Paints

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Anti-Corrosion Paints

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Anti-Corrosion Paints Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Jotun

4.1.1 Jotun Basic Information

4.1.2 Anti-Corrosion Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Jotun Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Jotun Business Overview

4.2 Kansai Paints Co. Ltd. (Japan)

4.2.1 Kansai Paints Co. Ltd. (Japan) Basic Information

4.2.2 Anti-Corrosion Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Kansai Paints Co. Ltd. (Japan) Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Kansai Paints Co. Ltd. (Japan) Business Overview

4.3 AkzoNobel

4.3.1 AkzoNobel Basic Information

4.3.2 Anti-Corrosion Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 AkzoNobel Anti-Corrosion Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview

4.4 Sherwin-Williams

..…continued.

