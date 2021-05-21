May 2021 Report on Global Crumb Rubber Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Crumb Rubber market covered in Chapter 4:

Manhantango Enterprises

Tri-C Manufacturing

LIBERTY TIRE

Lakin Tire

Tire Disposal & Recycling

BSA

CRM

Entech

Emanuel Tire

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Crumb Rubber market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Crumb Rubber from Passenger Car

Crumb Rubber from Commercial Vehicle

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Crumb Rubber market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Tire Derived Fuel

Ground Rubber

Civil Engineer

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Crumb Rubber Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Crumb Rubber from Passenger Car

1.5.3 Crumb Rubber from Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Crumb Rubber Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Tire Derived Fuel

1.6.3 Ground Rubber

1.6.4 Civil Engineer

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Crumb Rubber Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Crumb Rubber Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Crumb Rubber Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Crumb Rubber Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Crumb Rubber

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Crumb Rubber

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Crumb Rubber Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Manhantango Enterprises

4.1.1 Manhantango Enterprises Basic Information

4.1.2 Crumb Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Manhantango Enterprises Crumb Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Manhantango Enterprises Business Overview

4.2 Tri-C Manufacturing

4.2.1 Tri-C Manufacturing Basic Information

4.2.2 Crumb Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Tri-C Manufacturing Crumb Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Tri-C Manufacturing Business Overview

4.3 LIBERTY TIRE

4.3.1 LIBERTY TIRE Basic Information

4.3.2 Crumb Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 LIBERTY TIRE Crumb Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 LIBERTY TIRE Business Overview

4.4 Lakin Tire

4.4.1 Lakin Tire Basic Information

4.4.2 Crumb Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Lakin Tire Crumb Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Lakin Tire Business Overview

4.5 Tire Disposal & Recycling

4.5.1 Tire Disposal & Recycling Basic Information

4.5.2 Crumb Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Tire Disposal & Recycling Crumb Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Tire Disposal & Recycling Business Overview

4.6 BSA

4.6.1 BSA Basic Information

4.6.2 Crumb Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 BSA Crumb Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 BSA Business Overview

4.7 CRM

4.7.1 CRM Basic Information

..…continued.

