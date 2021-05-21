May 2021 Report on Global Cobalt and Copper Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Cobalt and Copper Products market covered in Chapter 4:
Golden Dragon
Poongsan
China Metallurgical
Dowa Metaltech
Jiangxi Copper
Furukawa Electric
Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD
Yunnan Copper Group
Grammy
Anhui Xinke
Wireland
Xingye Copper
Jinchuan Group Co., LTD
IBC Advanced Alloy
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Glencore International AG
Mueller Ind
Sherritt International
Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD
ENRC
IUSA
Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD
Vale
MKM
KGHM
Jinchuan Group
KME Group SpA
Mitsubishi Materials
Chunlei Copper
Jintian Group
ChangChun Group
Hailiang Group
Wolverine Tube
Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd
HALCOR Group
Nan Ya Plastics
Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD
Diehl Group
TNMG
GB Holding
CHALCO
Marmon
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.
CNMC
Aurubis
Luvata
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cobalt and Copper Products market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Cobalt tetraoxide
Cobalt oxide
Cobalt carbonate
Cobalt hydroxide
Cobalt sulfate
Cobalt powder
Cobalt salt
Cobalt chloride
Cobalt oxalate
Copper Plates
Copper Strips
Copper Foils
Copper Tubes
Copper Rods
Copper Wires
Copper Profiles
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cobalt and Copper Products market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Battery Materials
Super Heat Resistant Alloy
Tool Steel
Hard Alloy
Magnetic Materials
Corrosion Resistance Part
Electrical Conductivity Part
Structural Part
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Cobalt and Copper Products Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Cobalt tetraoxide
1.5.3 Cobalt oxide
1.5.4 Cobalt carbonate
1.5.5 Cobalt hydroxide
1.5.6 Cobalt sulfate
1.5.7 Cobalt powder
1.5.8 Cobalt salt
1.5.9 Cobalt chloride
1.5.10 Cobalt oxalate
1.5.11 Copper Plates
1.5.12 Copper Strips
1.5.13 Copper Foils
1.5.14 Copper Tubes
1.5.15 Copper Rods
1.5.16 Copper Wires
1.5.17 Copper Profiles
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Cobalt and Copper Products Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Battery Materials
1.6.3 Super Heat Resistant Alloy
1.6.4 Tool Steel
1.6.5 Hard Alloy
1.6.6 Magnetic Materials
1.6.7 Corrosion Resistance Part
1.6.8 Electrical Conductivity Part
1.6.9 Structural Part
1.7 Cobalt and Copper Products Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cobalt and Copper Products Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Cobalt and Copper Products Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Cobalt and Copper Products Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cobalt and Copper Products
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Cobalt and Copper Products
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Cobalt and Copper Products Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Golden Dragon
4.1.1 Golden Dragon Basic Information
4.1.2 Cobalt and Copper Products Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Golden Dragon Cobalt and Copper Products Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Golden Dragon Business Overview
4.2 Poongsan
4.2.1 Poongsan Basic Information
4.2.2 Cobalt and Copper Products Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Poongsan Cobalt and Copper Products Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Poongsan Business Overview
4.3 China Metallurgical
4.3.1 China Metallurgical Basic Information
4.3.2 Cobalt and Copper Products Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 China Metallurgical Cobalt and Copper Products Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 China Metallurgical Business Overview
4.4 Dowa Metaltech
4.4.1 Dowa Metaltech Basic Information
4.4.2 Cobalt and Copper Products Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Dowa Metaltech Cobalt and Copper Products Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Dowa Metaltech Business Overview
4.5 Jiangxi Copper
4.5.1 Jiangxi Copper Basic Information
4.5.2 Cobalt and Copper Products Product Profiles, Application and Specification
..…continued.
