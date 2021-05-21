May 2021 Report on Global Cobalt and Copper Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Cobalt and Copper Products market covered in Chapter 4:

Golden Dragon

Poongsan

China Metallurgical

Dowa Metaltech

Jiangxi Copper

Furukawa Electric

Zhejiang Jialike Cobalt Nickel Material Co. LTD

Yunnan Copper Group

Grammy

Anhui Xinke

Wireland

Xingye Copper

Jinchuan Group Co., LTD

IBC Advanced Alloy

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Glencore International AG

Mueller Ind

Sherritt International

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Industry Co. LTD

ENRC

IUSA

Nanjing Cold Cobalt Industry Co. LTD

Vale

MKM

KGHM

Jinchuan Group

KME Group SpA

Mitsubishi Materials

Chunlei Copper

Jintian Group

ChangChun Group

Hailiang Group

Wolverine Tube

Shandong Jinling Mining Co., Ltd

HALCOR Group

Nan Ya Plastics

Jiangsu Kalik Co. LTD

Diehl Group

TNMG

GB Holding

CHALCO

Marmon

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.

CNMC

Aurubis

Luvata

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cobalt and Copper Products market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cobalt tetraoxide

Cobalt oxide

Cobalt carbonate

Cobalt hydroxide

Cobalt sulfate

Cobalt powder

Cobalt salt

Cobalt chloride

Cobalt oxalate

Copper Plates

Copper Strips

Copper Foils

Copper Tubes

Copper Rods

Copper Wires

Copper Profiles

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cobalt and Copper Products market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Battery Materials

Super Heat Resistant Alloy

Tool Steel

Hard Alloy

Magnetic Materials

Corrosion Resistance Part

Electrical Conductivity Part

Structural Part

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

