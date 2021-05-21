May 2021 Report on Global 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane market covered in Chapter 4:

Rhodia (Solvay)

Radici Group

Invista

BASF

Toray

Shenma Group

Ascend

Asahi Kasei

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cis-1,3-Diaminocyclohexane

Trans-1,3-Diaminocyclohexane

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Epoxy Resins

Oilfield

Water Treatment

Advanced Materials

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cis-1,3-Diaminocyclohexane

1.5.3 Trans-1,3-Diaminocyclohexane

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Epoxy Resins

1.6.3 Oilfield

1.6.4 Water Treatment

1.6.5 Advanced Materials

1.7 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane

3.2.3 Labor Cost of 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Rhodia (Solvay)

4.1.1 Rhodia (Solvay) Basic Information

4.1.2 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Rhodia (Solvay) 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Rhodia (Solvay) Business Overview

4.2 Radici Group

4.2.1 Radici Group Basic Information

4.2.2 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Radici Group 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Radici Group Business Overview

4.3 Invista

4.3.1 Invista Basic Information

4.3.2 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Invista 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Invista Business Overview

4.4 BASF

4.4.1 BASF Basic Information

4.4.1 BASF Basic Information

4.4.2 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane Product Profiles, Application

..…continued.

