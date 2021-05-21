May 2021 Report on Global Leaded Brass Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Leaded Brass Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Leaded Brass market covered in Chapter 4:

NBM

Hebei Lufeng Piping Equipment

Metric Machining

Pranami Metal

Walcownia

Rotax Metals

Amin Metal Industries

Stoker

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Leaded Brass market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

High Leaded Brass

Low Leaded Brass

Leaded Brass Alloy

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Leaded Brass market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Mechanical component

Electronic component

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Leaded Brass Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 High Leaded Brass

1.5.3 Low Leaded Brass

1.5.4 Leaded Brass Alloy

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Leaded Brass Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Mechanical component

1.6.3 Electronic component

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Leaded Brass Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Leaded Brass Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Leaded Brass Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Leaded Brass Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Leaded Brass

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Leaded Brass

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Leaded Brass Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 NBM

4.1.1 NBM Basic Information

4.1.2 Leaded Brass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 NBM Leaded Brass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 NBM Business Overview

4.2 Hebei Lufeng Piping Equipment

4.2.1 Hebei Lufeng Piping Equipment Basic Information

4.2.2 Leaded Brass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hebei Lufeng Piping Equipment Leaded Brass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hebei Lufeng Piping Equipment Business Overview

4.3 Metric Machining

..…continued.

