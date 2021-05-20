In-Mold Coatings Market includes Top Countries Figures, Business Growth, Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Business Opportunity, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2027

“In-Mold Coatings Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the In-Mold Coatings industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. In-Mold Coatings Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by In-Mold Coatings Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

The research covers the current In-Mold Coatings market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records

TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Stahl Holdings bv

Fujichem Sonneborn Limited (Fujikura Kasei Global Network)

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Berlac Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

KECK Chimie

Protech Powder Coatings Inc.

ADAPTA COLOR, S.L.

RASCHIG GmbH

Emil Frei GmbH & Co. KG (FreiLacke)

Chromaflo Technologies

Performix by Plasti Dip International

PANADUR GmbH

Brief Description of In-Mold Coatings Market:

The in-mold coating (IMC) process incorporates coating into the molding process. This process reduces the amount of solvents needed and provides beneficial environmental impacts. The use of IMC with injection-molded parts has the potential for reducing, or eliminating, the volatile organic compounds associated with the painting process. To date, the IMC process has been successfully applied to sheet molding compound compression-molded parts to provide a primed surface that can then be electrostatically painted in a separate process.

In-mold coatings have been finding significant applications in automotive and buildings and constructions, sanitary products, etc. APAC and Europe are key regions in terms of the industrial sectors at a global level and are anticipated to grow further in the near future with regard to the industry, which in turn, is expected to create significant opportunities for growth of the regional in-mold coatings market over the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global In-Mold Coatings Market

The global In-Mold Coatings market was valued at USD 9442.9 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 12470 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global In-Mold Coatings Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global In-Mold Coatings Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the In-Mold Coatings market is primarily split into:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Powder Based

By the end users/application, In-Mold Coatings market report covers the following segments:

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Truck

Rail

Sanitary Products

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

The key regions covered in the In-Mold Coatings market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global In-Mold Coatings Market Research Report 2021-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 In-Mold Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of In-Mold Coatings

1.2 In-Mold Coatings Segment by Type

1.3 In-Mold Coatings Segment by Application

1.4 Global In-Mold Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 In-Mold Coatings Industry

1.6 In-Mold Coatings Market Trends

2 Global In-Mold Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global In-Mold Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global In-Mold Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global In-Mold Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers In-Mold Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 In-Mold Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key In-Mold Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 In-Mold Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global In-Mold Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global In-Mold Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America In-Mold Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe In-Mold Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific In-Mold Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America In-Mold Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa In-Mold Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global In-Mold Coatings Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global In-Mold Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global In-Mold Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global In-Mold Coatings Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global In-Mold Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global In-Mold Coatings Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global In-Mold Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global In-Mold Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global In-Mold Coatings Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in In-Mold Coatings Business

7 In-Mold Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global In-Mold Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 In-Mold Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 In-Mold Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America In-Mold Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe In-Mold Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific In-Mold Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America In-Mold Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa In-Mold Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

