Aircraft Lighting Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics by 2027

The global aircraft lighting market is set to gain impetus from the increasing demand for lightweight aircraft components. Various companies are therefore aiming to develop small-sized aviation lighting components.Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a new report, titled, “Aircraft Lighting Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Business Jets and General Aircraft), and Rotary Wing (Commercial Helicopter, and Military Helicopter)), By Lighting Type (Interior Lights (Signage lights, Ceiling & Wall lights, Floor Path Lighting, Reading Light, and Lavatory lights), and Exterior Lights (Emergency Lights, Navigation Lights, and Others)), By Point of Sale (OEM, and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that aircraft lighting market size was USD 921.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,237.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Declining Demand for Commercial Aircraft to Slow Down Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of the aviation industry. Most of the aircraft manufacturing companies have not received new orders for commercial aircraft. The Boeing Company declared in September 2020 that it was unable to deliver around 145 commercial aircraft owing to this pandemic. These factors may obstruct growth.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of LED Lights Owing to Their Beneficial Properties will Favor Growth

Nowadays airline operators are choosing LED lights over the traditional lights. It is set to propel the development of energy-efficient airplane lighting systems for exterior and interior usage. Also, unlike incandescent and fluorescent lights, LED lights provide longer lifespan. At the same time, they don’t require regular maintenance. These factors are expected to drive the aircraft lighting market growth in the coming years. However, the increasing backlogs in aircraft deliveries owing to the massive economic slowdown worldwide may hinder growth.

Segment-

Interior LightsSegmentto Grow Rapidly Fueled by SurgingInstallation of Mood Lighting

Based on lighting type, theinterior lights segment earned67.84% in terms of the aircraft lighting market share in 2019. It is expected to grow rapidly throughout the forthcoming years backed by the rising installation of new cabin lighting, mood lightings in aircraft worldwide. These lights can be easily controlled by passengers with the help of their smartphones, thereby providing them with an enhanced flying experience.

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Stoked by Need to Provide Comfortable Flight Experience

Geographically, North America procured USD 290.1 million in terms of revenue and is set to retain its dominant position in the near future. This growth is attributable to the presence of several prominent airline operators in the region that are focusing on providing a safe and comfortable flight experience to passengers. It would result in the development of novel aircraft lighting systems.

Europe, on the other hand, generated the second-largest share in 2019. The region houses key companies, such as STG Aerospace Limited, Oxley Group, Safran, Diehl Stiftung& Co. KG, and Cobham plc. In Asia Pacific, the high demand for commercial aircraft on account of the rising air traffic would accelerate growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Lighting Systems to Intensify Competition

The market for aircraft lighting is highly fragmented. Most of the manufacturers are focusing on conducting extensive research and development activities to come up with state-of-the-art aircraft lighting systems. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

March 2019:Astronics Corporationlaunched its brand new Nuancia RGBW Strip Lights for delivering flexible illumination options to aircraft cabins and seats. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers will be able to program mood-lighting systems with the help of the new product and use more than 16 million colors.

A list of all the renowned aircraft lighting manufacturers operating in the global market:

Astronics Corporation (The U.S.)

Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o (Czechia)

Bruce Aerospace (The U.S.)

Cobham plc (The U.K.)

Collins Aerospace (The U.S.)

Diehl Stiftung& Co. KG (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

Luminator Technology Group (The U.S.)

Oxley Group (The U.K.)

Safran (France)

Soderberg Manufacturing Company (The U.S.)

STG Aerospace Limited (The U.K.)

