The global insulation market size is expected to reach USD 79.06 billion by 2026, on account of the increasing number of building and construction activities worldwide. Insulation is used for maintaining the average temperature inside a building by reducing the transfer of heat between adjacent environments. Additionally, it reduces carbon footprint by restricting heat conduction to the external environment and utilizing less energy for maintaining an average temperature. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Insulation Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Material (Mineral Wools {Glass Wool, Stone Wool}, Foamed Plastics {Expanded Polystyrene [EPS], Extruded Polystyrene [XPS], Polyurethane [PU], Polyisocyanurate [PIR], Others}, Cellulose, Aerogels, Others), By Application (HVAC & OEM, Transportation, Packaging, Building & Construction, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market size was USD 55.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% between 2019 to 2026.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, predominantly focusing on factors driving, restricting, challenging, and giving an opportunity to the market. It also offers competitive landscape of the market with list of key players and the strategies adopted by them for gaining momentum in the market competition. Besides this, the report talks about various segments of the market based on factors such as material, application, and geographies and the names of the leading segments. Furthermore, the report lists key industry developments, current insulation market trends, and other interesting insights into the market.

Two significant factors are primarily responsible for the global insulation market growth. These include the increasing requirement for insulation in the building and construction industry to maintain the indoor temperature and to reduce the carbon footprint of the building. Secondly, insulation offers properties such as fire, impact, and acoustic resistance to building structures, and this is further anticipated to aid in the expansion of the market in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant Attributable to Government-supported Sustainable Infrastructural Development

Geographically, Asia Pacific is holding the largest insulation market share on account of the swift development of economic powerhouses that emphasizes strongly on energy-saving solutions for infrastructural development, supported by regional governments. On the other side, the markets in Europe and North America will witness significant growth in the forecast period. In 2018, North America generated a revenue of USD 12.08 billion. According to a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights™, “This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness about advantages of insulation and rise in need for Zero-energy-buildings policies set as environmental regulations.”

Collaborative Efforts and Acquisitions to Intensify Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the market is consolidated in nature with the presence of the top ten companies. Significant insulation market manufacturers are emphasizing on expansion of regional boundaries for gaining a competitive edge in the market. Additionally, companies are also entering into strategic collaborations such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and others. The primary objective of companies is to produce insulation systems with the help of advanced technologies and materials. Players are also trying to focus on technology up-gradation, improving operational efficiency, and are therefore making considerable investments in research and development of advanced insulation products.

List of key players operating in the Insulation Market include:

Cellofoam North America Inc.

Atlas Roofing Company

Knauf Insulation

DuPont

Armacell S.A.

Owens Corning

Bridgestone Chemitech Co., Ltd.

Firestone Building Products

Sound Seal

K-FLEX S.p.A.

Evonik

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

BYUCKSAN

Bondor Indonesia

Johns Manville

Huntsman International LLC

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

GAF

Ursa

Reciticel Group

Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd.

P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited

ROCKWOOL International A/S

