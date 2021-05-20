Powder Coatings Market to Reach USD 15 Billion by 2026; Shift from Liquid Coatings to Powder Coating to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global powder coatings market size is predicted to reach USD 15 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growing shift from liquid coatings to powder coating owing to its safe and anti-hazardous waste factor will fuel the demand for powder coatings, which in turn will boost the powder coatings market growth in the forthcoming years. As the solvent used in liquid coatings produce harmful fumes and the used solvents are considered as hazardous waste. Also discarded liquid coatings should be disposed of properly which can be an expensive and time-consuming process. This, factor will play a critical role in propelling the growth of the market.

According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Powder Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Thermoset {Epoxy Polyester, Polyester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others}, and Thermoplastic {Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Nylon, Polyolefin, and Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)}), By Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed, and Others), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026. The market stood at USD 8.98 billion in 2018. The global powder coatings market size encompasses a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers valuable insights into all the notable developments of the powder coatings market trends. It shares a complete overview of all the segments and parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and industry developments.

Competitive Landscape

Launch of Interpon Low-E Products by AkzoNobel N.V to Enable Market Growth

AkzoNobel N.Vunveiled its first Low-E products. The coarse texture range includes a range of smooth finishes in Interpon 610. The specially engineered Low-E products will offer curing at temperatures lower than the current standard of 180-190°C, the new offering is TGIC-free polyester will also help save energy and aid customers to improve their efficiency. The launch of the Low-E products is predicted to spur sales opportunities for the powder coatings market share during the forecast period owing to its design for a wide range of applications such as industrial manufacturers of steel constructions, street and garden furniture, and agricultural and construction equipment. Daniela Vlad, Managing Director of AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business, said in a statement, “As the world leader in our sector, we’re fully focused on continuing to set the standards for quality, service, and innovation.” He further added, “The launch of this new range is just the latest example of how we’re always looking to help customers improve their efficiency, save energy and lower their environmental footprint.”

Regional Analysis

Surge in Electronics Industry toInfluence Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 4.21 billion in 2018. The growth in the region is attributed to increasing disposable income. The improving standards of living in countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam will have a good impact on the market in the region. The growth of the automotive and electronics industries in Thailand, China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea is expected to aid the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The market in North America is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing environmental concerns and rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of solvent-based coatings. Europe is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing automotive industry.Latin America is predicted to grow steadily due to growing automotive sector, inflation reduction, low lending rates, and economic growth in the region.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Powder Coatings Market

