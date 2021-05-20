Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027

The globalFruit and Vegetable Juice Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Fruit Juices, Vegetable Juices, Fruit and Vegetable Blends), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” Additionally, the report provides:
- Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;
- Detailed assessment of the market segments;
- 360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;
- Projections of future prospects of the market; and
- In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.
Market Drivers and Trends:
Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Housefly Control Market growth.
Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market trends.
Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market potential in the forthcoming years.
Major Segments includes:
By Product Type
- Fruit Juices
- Orange
- Apple
- Mango
- Mixed Fruits
- Others
- Vegetable Juices
- Carrot
- Beetroot
- Tomato
- Others
- Fruit and Vegetable Blends
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Online Retail Stores
- Others
By Geography
Competitive Landscape:
Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Some of the key players covered in the Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market report include
- EP Minerals LLC,
- Aditya Birla Chemicals,
- Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Crop,
- Engrain,
- Evonik Industries AG,
- Solvay S.A.,
- Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V., and others.
Regional Dynamics:
This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market share during the forecast period
Major Table of Content for Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market :
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Insights
- Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- North America Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Europe Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Asia Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Middle East and Africa Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Latin America Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
- Conclusion
