Food Bleaching Agents Market Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Demands, Key Players and Potential of Industry Till 2027

The global Food Bleaching Agents Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Food Bleaching Agents Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Azodicarbonamide, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide, Benzyl Peroxide, Others (Ascorbic Acid, Acetone Peroxide, and others)), By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Oils) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” Additionally, the report provides:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Housefly Control Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Food Bleaching Agents Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Food Bleaching Agents Market potential in the forthcoming years.