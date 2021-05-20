Vegan Yogurts Market Top 20 Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

The global Vegan Yogurts Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Vegan Yogurts Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Soy Yogurt, Almond Yogurt, Coconut Yogurt, Others), By End-use (Food Services, Household), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Housefly Control Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Vegan Yogurts Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Vegan Yogurts Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Product Type

Soy Yogurt

Almond Yogurt

Coconut Yogurt

Others

By End-use

Food Services

Household

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Vegan Yogurts Market report include

Califia Farms LP,

Danone SA,

The WhiteWave Foods Company,

The Hein Celestial Group,

Good Karma Foods,

SunOpta, Inc.,

Daiya Foods Inc., and Vitasoy International Holdings Limited.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Vegan Yogurts Market share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Vegan Yogurts Market :

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Vegan Yogurts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Vegan Yogurts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Vegan Yogurts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Vegan Yogurts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Vegan Yogurts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Vegan Yogurts Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

