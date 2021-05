Market Overview

The global population health management (PHM) market size is projected to reach USD 91.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Surging demand for quick access to patient records during the COVID-19 pandemic will be a crucial growth-driver for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Platform (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/population-health-management-market-100626

The report states that the market value stood at USD 21.40 billion in 2018 and offers the following:

Exhaustive analysis of the market drivers, trends, and hindrances;

Comprehensive assessment of all the possible market segments;

Thorough study of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market; and

Precise computation of the relevant market figures and values.

Market Restraint

Rising Frequency of Cyber-Attacks on Healthcare Systems to Impede Market Growth

The population health management market growth is expected to get negatively affected by the increasing rate at which cyber-attacks are being conducted on healthcare systems around the world. For instance, in May 2019, the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), the billing services provider, faced a series of hacking attacks between August 2018 and March 2019, triggering a plethora of investigations and lawsuits against healthcare IT companies across the country. In April 2019, a month before AMCA’s revelation, the insurance company Dominion National declared a 9-year hack on its systems, breaching the data of around 2.96 million patients. With majority of patient data going online, these attacks are inevitable and are likely to spike during the COVID-19 crisis, which is exerting unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems worldwide.

Quick Buy Population Health Management (PHM) Market

Regional Insights

North America to Lead the Market Supported by Robust Healthcare Infrastructure

In 2018, the market size in North America stood at USD 13.84 billion and the region is expected to dominate the population health management market share during the forecast period. The primary factors favouring the regional include strong and advanced healthcare infrastructure and rapid progress in healthcare IT, along with robust presence of global healthcare services companies.

The PHM market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a steady pace as population health management solutions are playing a critical role in delivering improved care to the expanding elderly population in the region. In Asia Pacific, market growth will be mainly based on the increasing number of hospitals and multi-specialty healthcare facilities in the region.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

Competitive Landscape

Patient-centric Innovations by Market Players to Heat up Competition

The competitive milieu of this market is characterized by the operations of a few well-established players, specializing in healthcare IT in general and population health management in particular. These players are continuously innovating solutions to improve patient care and provide efficient access to patient data to health personnel. This factor has gained added significance due to the on-going crisis.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales[email protected]