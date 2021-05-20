Water Purifiers Market Size, Industry Share and Forecast Analysis for Upcoming Years

“A research report on Water Purifiers Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global water purifiers market stood at $ 37.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.74% during 2019-2028 to reach $ 103.12 billion by 2028, owing to rising incidences of water borne diseases coupled with growing demand for safe and clean water across the globe. Increasing water pollution due to continuous industrial expansion and unmonitored waste discharge into water sources is deteriorating the quality of water. With rising health concerns among consumers, demand for water purifiers is expected to grow at a robust pace during forecast period. Among end user segment, residential segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to increasing population and growing domestic demand for safe drinking water.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2028

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global water purifiers market size.

• To provide a detailed analysis of global water purifiers market on the basis of technology, end user and regional distribution.

• To determine and forecast the market size by segmenting the global market into five regions, namely – Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

• To scrutinize the competitive developments such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in global water purifiers market.

• To provide detailed information regarding crucial factors influencing the growth of water purifiers market, globally.

• To analyze the technical trends of water purifiers market across the globe.

• To identify and strategically profile the leading players in global water purifiers market.

Some of the major players in global water purifiers market are Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Ltd (China), Coway Co. Ltd. (Korea), Unilever PLC (UK), Eureka Forbes Ltd (India), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), A. O. Smith Corporation (US), 3M Purification Inc (US) and Blue Filters Group (Germany).

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of water purifier manufacturers and suppliers in more than 75 countries across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified manufacturing companies and suppliers. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major water purifier companies across the globe.

SDKI calculated global water purifiers market size by using a bottom-up approach, where water purifier companies’ value sales data in terms of technology (Membrane, Media and UV based water purifiers) were recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI gathered this information by conducting interviews with industry experts and company representatives and externally validated the same by analyzing historical sales data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as directories, databases such as Central Pollution Control Board, AQUASTAT, China Ministry of Water Resources, World Bank, OECD, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Membrane water purifier, media water purifier, UV water purifier manufacturers

• Membrane water purifier, media water purifier, UV water purifier suppliers

• End users of water purifiers, such as residential complexes and apartments

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to water purifiers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as water purifier manufacturing companies, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers, as well as for identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segment.

Report Scope:

In this report, global water purifiers market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Technology:

o Membrane

o Media

o UV

• Market, by End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 South Korea

 India

 Vietnam

 Indonesia

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Russia

 Spain

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Rest of Europe

o Middle East & Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Egypt

 South Africa

 Algeria

 Rest of MEA

o South America

 Brazil

 Chile

 Argentina

 Rest of South America

Competitive Landscape

Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading 20 players on the basis of product portfolio, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in global water purifiers market.

Product Benchmarking: Benchmarking of bestselling variants (membrane water purifiers, media water purifiers and UV water purifiers) of all leading companies on the basis of major technical parameters.

Voice of Customers: Customer analysis by considering below mentioned parameters – major factors influencing the buying behavior, challenges/unmet needs.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs.

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors affecting purchase decision

4.2. Challenges/unmet needs

5. Global Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (UV, Media & Membrane)

5.2.2. By End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology, By Region)

5.4. Global Water Purifiers Market Regional Analysis

5.4.1. Asia-Pacific Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.1.1.1. By Value

5.4.1.1.2. By Volume

5.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.1.2.1. By Technology

5.4.1.2.2. By End User

5.4.1.2.3. By Country

5.4.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology, By Country)

5.4.1.4. China Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.1.4.1. China Water Scenario

5.4.1.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.1.4.2.1. By Value

5.4.1.5. South Korea Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.1.5.1. South Korea Water Scenario

5.4.1.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.1.5.2.1. By Value

5.4.1.6. India Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.1.6.1. India Water Scenario

5.4.1.6.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.1.6.2.1. By Value

5.4.1.7. Vietnam Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.1.7.1. Vietnam Water Scenario

5.4.1.7.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.1.7.2.1. By Value

5.4.1.8. Indonesia Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.1.8.1. Indonesia Water Scenario

5.4.1.8.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.1.8.2.1. By Value

5.4.2. North America Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.2.1.1. By Value

5.4.2.1.2. By Volume

5.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.2.2.1. By Technology

5.4.2.2.2. By End User

5.4.2.2.3. By Country

5.4.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology, By Country)

5.4.2.4. United States Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.2.4.1. United States Water Scenario

5.4.2.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.2.4.2.1. By Value

5.4.2.5. Canada Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.2.5.1. Canada Water Scenario

5.4.2.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.2.5.2.1. By Value

5.4.2.6. Mexico Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.2.6.1. Mexico Water Scenario

5.4.2.6.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.2.6.2.1. By Value

5.4.3. Europe Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.3.1.1. By Value

5.4.3.1.2. By Volume

5.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.3.2.1. By Technology

5.4.3.2.2. By End User

5.4.3.2.3. By Country

5.4.3.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology, By Country)

5.4.3.4. Russia Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.3.4.1. Spain Water Scenario

5.4.3.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.3.4.2.1. By Value

5.4.3.5. Spain Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.3.5.1. Russia Water Scenario

5.4.3.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.3.5.2.1. By Value

5.4.3.6. Germany Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.3.6.1. Germany Water Scenario

5.4.3.6.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.3.6.2.1. By Value

5.4.3.7. France Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.3.7.1. France Water Scenario

5.4.3.7.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.3.7.2.1. By Value

5.4.3.8. United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.3.8.1. United Kingdom Water Scenario

5.4.3.8.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.3.8.2.1. By Value

5.4.4. Middle East & Africa Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.4.1.1. By Value

5.4.4.1.2. By Volume

5.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.4.2.1. By Technology

5.4.4.2.2. By End User

5.4.4.2.3. By Country

5.4.4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology, By Country)

5.4.4.4. UAE Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.4.4.1. UAE Water Scenario

5.4.4.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.4.4.2.1. By Value

5.4.4.5. Saudi Arabia Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.4.5.1. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Water Scenario

5.4.4.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.4.5.2.1. By Value

5.4.4.6. Egypt Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.4.6.1. Egypt Water Scenario

5.4.4.6.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.4.6.2.1. By Value

5.4.4.7. South Africa Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.4.7.1. Water Scenario

5.4.4.7.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.4.7.2.1. By Value

5.4.4.8. Algeria Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.4.8.1. Algeria Water Scenario

5.4.4.8.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.4.8.2.1. By Value

5.4.5. South America Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.5.1.1. By Value

5.4.5.1.2. By Volume

5.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.5.2.1. By Technology

5.4.5.2.2. By End User

5.4.5.2.3. By Country

5.4.5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Technology, By Country)

5.4.5.4. Brazil Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.5.4.1. Brazil Water Scenario

5.4.5.4.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.5.4.2.1. By Value

5.4.5.5. Chile Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.5.5.1. Chile Water Scenario

5.4.5.5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.5.5.2.1. By Value

5.4.5.6. Argentina Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.4.5.6.1. Argentina Water Scenario

5.4.5.6.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.5.6.2.1. By Value

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges

7. Market Trends & Developments

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Product Benchmarking

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Unilever PLC

8.2.2. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited

8.2.3. Coway Co., Ltd.

8.2.4. Eureka Forbes Limited

8.2.5. Kent RO Systems Ltd.

8.2.6. Culligan International Company

8.2.7. A. O. Smith Corporation

8.2.8. Blue Filters Group

8.2.9. 3M Purification Inc.

8.2.

