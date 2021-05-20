The global paints & coatings market size is projected to reach USD 249.70 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Development of environment-friendly coatings by companies is expected to bring new dimensions of growth in the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Paints & Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, PU, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others) By Application (Architectural, Automotive OEM, Marine, Coil, General Industries, Protective Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. As they dry up, paints & coatings release toxic substances known as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). Moreover, VOCs cause significant harm to the environment, contributing to smog formation and Ozone Layer depletion. To address these issues, many leading companies in the coatings and paints industry are developing and launching eco-friendly products. For example, in July 2020, Stepan Company launched the STEPANPOL® PC-6000 series, its next-gen polyester polyols designed to reduce VOC content in polyurethane coatings. Similarly allnex China released its new acrylic dispersions in July 2020, which can create coatings with zero VOC content. These innovations are leading the trends in this market and fueling its growth.

The unprecedented health and economic emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled industrial activities. Many businesses have been forced to close down, while some businesses are undergoing severe financial stress. In these troubled times, with a view to enable your business to survive these trying times, Fortune Business Insights™ offers comprehensive market research reports based on our experience and expertise. These reports contain a detailed impact analysis of coronavirus pandemic on the market of your concern.

According to the report, the global market value in 2019 stood at USD 154.64 billion. The report also offers the following:

Quantitative and qualitative insights into the market size, share, and revenue;

Actionable research into the major drivers and restraints of the market;

In-depth analysis of all market segments; and

Careful evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics shaping the market.

Market Driver

Increasing Adoption of Ceramic Coating for Vehicles to Aid Growth

The paints & coatings market growth is getting increasingly influenced by the rising preference for ceramic coating solutions over conventional wax or paint in the automotive industry. This changing preference is attributable to the wide array of benefits offered by ceramic coatings. For example, ceramic coatings have hydrophobic properties, which ensure that substances such as bird droppings or snow do not stick to the exterior of the vehicle. Harder coatings such as those made from quartz even protect the vehicle from scratches and debris, preserving its fresh appearance even after years of use. Furthermore, ceramic coatings are highly cost-effective compared to wax, as the latter does not last more than three months and needs to be reapplied regularly. Ceramic car protection is more long-lasting and durable, and with proper maintenance, it can serve for years before needing reapplication. Thus, the emergence of ceramic coating solutions for automobiles is propelling the demand for advanced paints & coatings.

Request a Sample Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/paints-and-coatings-market-101947

Regional Insights

Promising Progress in the Construction Industry in Asia Pacific to Animate Market Spirits

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the paints & coatings market share in the forecast period on account of surging growth in construction activities in Asia Pacific. Driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization in India and China, the demand for paints and coatings is escalating in the Asia Pacific region, creating lucrative business opportunities for market players.

North America holds a prominent position in the global market owing to the increasing application of coatings and paints in the refurbishment and remodeling of outdated infrastructures in the region. In 2019, the region’s market size stood at USD 24.89 billion. The market in Latin America is also expected to make substantial gains in the coming years owing to massive infrastructure development projects planned in Peru, Colombia, and Brazil.

Industry Developments:

Engineering Sustainable Coatings to be the Key Focus Area for Market Players

Capitalizing on the sustainability trend currently dominating the paints & coatings industry, many players in this market are investing in R&D to build their portfolio of sustainable coatings. Additionally, some companies are strategically acquiring regional players to expand their presence in burgeoning markets.

Industry Developments:

August 2020: PPG Industries and Sibi, a supply chain platform, entered into a 4-year-long agreement with Tricon American Homes (TAH) to deliver PPG’s paint solutions. The deal entails TAH utilizing PPG’s low VOC-emitting paint products for its 21,000 single-family and 7,000 multi-family rental properties across the US.

PPG Industries and Sibi, a supply chain platform, entered into a 4-year-long agreement with Tricon American Homes (TAH) to deliver PPG’s paint solutions. The deal entails TAH utilizing PPG’s low VOC-emitting paint products for its 21,000 single-family and 7,000 multi-family rental properties across the US. October 2019: Berger Paints India announced the acquisition of STP Ltd, a construction materials maker based in Kolkata, for an estimated value of INR 167.5crore. The takeover will allow Berger to strengthen its distribution, procurement, and manufacturing of paints & coatings in the flourishing Indian construction industry.

List of Key Players Covered in the Paints & Coatings Market Report:

Related posts:

https://writeablog.net/onlssjoynm

https://influence.co/nitesh_vhaval/6034ea81f41172048977009f/activities/60a60dfbf411721239864f0c/activity

https://www.scutify.com/articles/2021-05-20-composites-market-expanding-worldwide-by-2027-major-players-to-invest-in-different-regions-growth

https://www.scutify.com/scuttle-info.html?sId=60a60fe1b6d37724e8cfc963

https://yarabook.com/read-blog/285807

https://penzu.com/p/12c2d1a6

https://www.sutori.com/story/untitled–RiyCZnfrMZGY76jz9ksJr1gV

https://webhitlist.com/profiles/blogs/composites-market-introduction-of-new-products-that-will-favor?xg_source=activity

https://webhitlist.com/profiles/status/show?id=6368021%3AStatus%3A20256170

https://niteshvhaval.doodlekit.com/blog/entry/15110745/composites-market-report-provides-insights-into-the-regional-analysis-by-2027-fortune-business-insights

https://www.instapaper.com/p/niteshvhaval

https://justpaste.it/58q2k

https://www.homify.co.uk/ideabooks/7949141/composites-market-growth-in-fortune-business-insights-as-composite-solutions-exel-group-huntsman-international-and-forecast-2027-fortune-business-insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd