May 2021 Report on Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer market covered in Chapter 4:

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

BFG Industries

Celanese Corporation

Binani Industries Ltd

Ericsson Cable Industries

AGY Holdings Corp

EDON Corp.

Crescent Technologies Private Limited

Johns Manville Corporation

Architectural Fiberglass Inc.

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd

Balaji Fiber Reinforce Private Limited

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Polyurethane

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Wind Energy

Automobile

Marine

Pipe & tanks

Aerospace

Construction

Electricals & Electronics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyester

1.5.3 Vinyl Ester

1.5.4 Polyurethane

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Wind Energy

1.6.3 Automobile

1.6.4 Marine

1.6.5 Pipe & tanks

1.6.6 Aerospace

1.6.7 Construction

1.6.8 Electricals & Electronics

1.7 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

4.1.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd Basic Information

4.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd Business Overview

4.2 BFG Industries

4.2.1 BFG Industries Basic Information

4.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BFG Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BFG Industries Business Overview

4.3 Celanese Corporation

4.3.1 Celanese Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Celanese Corporation Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Celanese Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Binani Industries Ltd

4.4.1 Binani Industries Ltd Basic Information

4.4.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Product Profiles,

..…continued.

