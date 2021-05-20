May 2021 Report on Global REE Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global REE market covered in Chapter 4:

Eutectix

Lynas Corporation

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Commerce Resources Corp.

China Minmetals Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

ALSO READ :https://komalc3b.substack.com/p/plastic-bottle-closures-market-2021

Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd

Alkane Resources Ltd

Neo Performance Materials Inc

China Northern Rare Earth

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the REE market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Neodymium

Cerium

Lanthanum

Praseodymium

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the REE market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Catalyst

Magnets

Ceramics

Metallurgy

Others

ALSO READ :https://topsitenet.com/article/914252-minimally-invasive-surgery-devices-market-value-chain-key-factor-major-region-/

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

ALSO READ :https://teletype.in/@diksha/Eb-aYHR21

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

ALSO READ :https://cryptpad.fr/pad/#/2/pad/view/7XbQlMMa0gC9kN0MdUjmMLnDB9+mh9zDiM811lKcZek/

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global REE Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Neodymium

1.5.3 Cerium

1.5.4 Lanthanum

1.5.5 Praseodymium

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global REE Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Catalyst

1.6.3 Magnets

1.6.4 Ceramics

1.6.5 Metallurgy

1.6.6 Others

1.7 REE Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on REE Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

ALSO READ :https://healthcaretrendsnews.blogspot.com/2021/01/paediatric-healthcare-market-outlook.html

3 Value Chain of REE Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 REE Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of REE

3.2.3 Labor Cost of REE

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of REE Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Eutectix

4.1.1 Eutectix Basic Information

4.1.2 REE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Eutectix REE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Eutectix Business Overview

4.2 Lynas Corporation

4.2.1 Lynas Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 REE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Lynas Corporation REE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Lynas Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

4.3.1 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 REE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. REE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Business Overview

ALSO READ :https://posteezy.com/antihistamine-drugs-market-top-companies-business-insights-growth-global-market-share-global-market

4.4 Commerce Resources Corp.

4.4.1 Commerce Resources Corp. Basic Information

4.4.2 REE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Commerce Resources Corp. REE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Commerce Resources Corp. Business Overview

4.5 China Minmetals Corporation

4.5.1 China Minmetals Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 REE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 China Minmetals Corporation REE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 China Minmetals Corporation Business Overview

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105