May 2021 Report on Global REE Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global REE market covered in Chapter 4:
Eutectix
Lynas Corporation
Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
Commerce Resources Corp.
China Minmetals Corporation
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd
Alkane Resources Ltd
Neo Performance Materials Inc
China Northern Rare Earth
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the REE market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Neodymium
Cerium
Lanthanum
Praseodymium
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the REE market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Catalyst
Magnets
Ceramics
Metallurgy
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global REE Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Neodymium
1.5.3 Cerium
1.5.4 Lanthanum
1.5.5 Praseodymium
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global REE Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Catalyst
1.6.3 Magnets
1.6.4 Ceramics
1.6.5 Metallurgy
1.6.6 Others
1.7 REE Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on REE Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of REE Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 REE Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of REE
3.2.3 Labor Cost of REE
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of REE Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Eutectix
4.1.1 Eutectix Basic Information
4.1.2 REE Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Eutectix REE Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Eutectix Business Overview
4.2 Lynas Corporation
4.2.1 Lynas Corporation Basic Information
4.2.2 REE Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Lynas Corporation REE Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Lynas Corporation Business Overview
4.3 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
4.3.1 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Basic Information
4.3.2 REE Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. REE Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Business Overview
4.4 Commerce Resources Corp.
4.4.1 Commerce Resources Corp. Basic Information
4.4.2 REE Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Commerce Resources Corp. REE Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Commerce Resources Corp. Business Overview
4.5 China Minmetals Corporation
4.5.1 China Minmetals Corporation Basic Information
4.5.2 REE Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 China Minmetals Corporation REE Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 China Minmetals Corporation Business Overview
..…continued.
