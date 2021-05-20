May 2021 Report on Global Natural Oil for Cosmetic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Natural Oil for Cosmetic market covered in Chapter 4:

EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise

dōTERRA Essential Oils

Givaudan SA

Cargill

The Lebermuth Company

Koninklijke DSM NV

Robertet SA

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Young Living Essential Oils

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Natural Oil for Cosmetic market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Coconut Oil

Olive Oil

Sunflower Seed Oil

Shea Butter

Jojoba Oil

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Natural Oil for Cosmetic market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Body Care Products

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Natural Oil for Cosmetic Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Coconut Oil

1.5.3 Olive Oil

1.5.4 Sunflower Seed Oil

1.5.5 Shea Butter

1.5.6 Jojoba Oil

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Natural Oil for Cosmetic Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Skin Care Products

1.6.3 Hair Care Products

1.6.4 Body Care Products

1.7 Natural Oil for Cosmetic Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Natural Oil for Cosmetic Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Natural Oil for Cosmetic Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Natural Oil for Cosmetic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Natural Oil for Cosmetic

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Natural Oil for Cosmetic

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Natural Oil for Cosmetic Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company

4.1.1 EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Natural Oil for Cosmetic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company Natural Oil for Cosmetic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company Business Overview

4.2 Sensient Technologies Corporation

4.2.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Natural Oil for Cosmetic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Sensient Technologies Corporation Natural Oil for Cosmetic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Sensient Technologies Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Symrise

4.3.1 Symrise Basic Information

4.3.2 Natural Oil for Cosmetic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Symrise Natural Oil for Cosmetic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Symrise Business Overview

4.4 dōTERRA Essential Oils

4.4.1 dōTERRA Essential Oils Basic Information

4.4.2 Natural Oil for Cosmetic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 dōTERRA Essential Oils Natural Oil for Cosmetic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 dōTERRA Essential Oils Business Overview

4.5 Givaudan SA

4.5.1 Givaudan SA Basic Information

4.5.2 Natural Oil for Cosmetic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Givaudan SA Natural Oil for Cosmetic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Givaudan SA Business Overview

4.6 Cargill

..…continued.

