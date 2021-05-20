The global magnesium market is set to gain traction from the increasing demand for a safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in a new report, titled, “Magnesium Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Aluminum Alloying, Die Casting, Desulfurization, Metal Reduction, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 4,115.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5,928.1 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: High Demand from Beverage Can Manufacturers to Boost Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an abrupt halt in supply chains, production facilities, and raw material mining across the globe. Hence, a wide range of industries are struggling to keep up with regular revenues to sustain in the market. But, the demand for magnesium is set to surge owing to its increasing application in the beverage can manufacturing industry. Our detailed research reports will provide the best insights into the market for battling the pandemic.

How Did We Create This Report For You?

We follow an innovative research methodology that includes data triangulation on the basis of bottom-up and top-down approaches. We conduct extensive primary research to validate the projected market numbers. The data used to estimate the forecast for various segments at the country, regional, and global levels is collected through interviews with various leading stakeholders. We also derive information from paid databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and other authentic resources. The report includes several details, such as drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dynamics of the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage in Automotive Components to Accelerate Growth

Being one of the lightest metals with excellent strength, magnesium is capable of resisting high temperatures. It is used to manufacture automotive components by alloying with aluminium. The U.S. Automotive Material Partnership declared that90 lbs of Mg can replace 150 lbs of aluminum, while 250 lbs of the same can replace 500 lbs of steel. It can reduce around 15% of the weight of vehicles. These factors are expected to propel the magnesium market growth in the near future. However, the metal has low corrosion resistance, which, in turn, may hamper growth.

Segment-

Desulfurization Segment to Grow Steadily Fueled by Rising Government Investments

Based on the application, the desulfurization segment earned 13.2% in terms of the magnesium market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing investments by government agencies, especially in developing nations to enhance their pre-existing infrastructures.

Request A Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/magnesium-market-104713

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Stoked by Surging Production of Vehicles in China

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 1,394.3 million in 2019 in terms of revenue. It is set to remain at the forefront because of the presence of major consuming and producing countries in the region. Besides, the rising production of automotive in China and India would aid growth.

North America, on the other hand, is expected to grow significantly on account of the rising usage of the metal in place of aluminium and steel in automobile bodies. In Europe, countries, such as the U.K., France, and Germany would contribute to growth backed by the urgent need to lower carbon emissions and lower vehicle weight.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Collaboration &New Plant Development to Intensify Competition

The global market for Mgis highly fragmented. Several reputed companies are investing huge sums in research and development activities to introduce novel products. Some of the others are aiming to co-develop new products by collaborating with local firms. Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 :Alliance Magnesium Inc. (AMI) collaborated with the Carrefour d’innovation sur les matériaux de la MRC des Sources (CIMMS). It will aid AMI to benefit from the latter’s 50% technical staff, equipment, and facilities. At the same time, it will be able to gain access to its laboratory.

:Alliance Magnesium Inc. (AMI) collaborated with the Carrefour d’innovation sur les matériaux de la MRC des Sources (CIMMS). It will aid AMI to benefit from the latter’s 50% technical staff, equipment, and facilities. At the same time, it will be able to gain access to its laboratory. August 2020:Latrobe Magnesium Limited (LMG) will soon build its new magnesium plant in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley. It is currently investigating the usage of a hydromet process blended with the thermal reduction process.

A list of all the renowned magnesium manufacturers operating in the global market:

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (Japan)

Latrobe Magnesium (Australia)

Alliance Magnesium Inc. (Canada)

US Magnesium LLC (U.S.)

Regal Magnesium Co. Ltd. (China)

Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd. (UK)

RIMA Group (Italy)

WenxiYinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Magontec Ltd (Australia)

MagOne Products (Canada)

WHY Resources (Canada)

Other Players

Related posts:

https://hotmedia.site/posts/144997

https://gab.com/niteshvhaval/posts/106266893501335046

https://www.shwechat.com/post/10821

https://www.29chat.com/post/7757_https-www-fortunebusinessinsights-com-agricultural-films-market-102701.html

http://www.socialbookmarkssite.com/bookmark/2964294/agricultural-films-market-overview-top-manufacturers-industry-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2/

https://highbookmarks.club/story/agricultural-films-market-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2026-key-findings-regional-analysis-key-players-profiles-fortune-business-insightstm/?status=approved&submitted=1#?linkid=13651

https://www.homify.co.uk/ideabooks/7949135/agricultural-films-market-surge-in-food-production-to-boast-growth-around-the-world-by-2026-fortune-business-insights

https://rentry.co/nrte6

http://niteshvhaval.simplesite.com/449446441

https://www.storeboard.com/blogs/business/composites-market-segmentation-analysis-growth-trends-from-2018-to-2027/4836630

https://zenwriting.net/xjypwl3o51

https://www.goodfirms.co/community/question/what-is-the-forecast-of-composites-market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd