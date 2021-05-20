May 2021 Report on Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Non-woven Fabrics market covered in Chapter 4:

Toray Industries Inc

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

TWE GmbH and Co. KG

DowDuPont

Berry Global Inc

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Fiberwebindia Ltd

Suominen Corporation

Fitesa

Freudenberg and Co. KG

KCWW

Avgol Ltd

Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Non-woven Fabrics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyethylene

Rayon

Wood Pulp

Bi-component

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Non-woven Fabrics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hygiene

Construction

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polypropylene

1.5.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.5.4 Polyethylene

1.5.5 Rayon

1.5.6 Wood Pulp

1.5.7 Bi-component

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hygiene

1.6.3 Construction

1.6.4 Upholstery

1.6.5 Filtration

1.6.6 Automotive

1.7 Non-woven Fabrics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Non-woven Fabrics Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Non-woven Fabrics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Non-woven Fabrics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Non-woven Fabrics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Non-woven Fabrics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Toray Industries Inc

4.1.1 Toray Industries Inc Basic Information

4.1.2 Non-woven Fabrics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Toray Industries Inc Non-woven Fabrics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Toray Industries Inc Business Overview

4.2 Glatfelter

4.2.1 Glatfelter Basic Information

4.2.2 Non-woven Fabrics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Glatfelter Non-woven Fabrics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Glatfelter Business Overview

4.3 Johns Manville

4.3.1 Johns Manville Basic Information

4.3.2 Non-woven Fabrics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Johns Manville Non-woven Fabrics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Johns Manville Business Overview

4.4 TWE GmbH and Co. KG

4.4.1 TWE GmbH and Co. KG Basic Information

4.4.2 Non-woven Fabrics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 TWE GmbH and Co. KG Non-woven Fabrics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 TWE GmbH and Co. KG Business Overview

..…continued.

