May 2021 Report on Global Steel Wire Rope Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Steel Wire Rope Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Steel Wire Rope market covered in Chapter 4:

Shinko

Jiangsu Langshan

DIEPA

Jiangsu Shenwang

Guizhou Wire Rope

Kiswire

Tokyo Rope

WireCo World Group

DSR

Usha Martin

Hubei Fuxing

Xinri Hengli

Redaelli

Xianyang Bamco

Brunton Wolf Wire Ropes FZCO

PFEIFER

LIFTEK

Juli Sling

Ansteel Wire Rope

YoungHeung

Teufelberger

Fasten Group

Jiangsu Safety

Bekaert

Haggie

Bridon

Gustav Wolf

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Steel Wire Rope market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Left Regular Lay

Left Lang Lay

Right Regular Lay

Right Lang Lay

Alternate Lay

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Steel Wire Rope market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Oil and gas sector

Industry electric crane

Mining

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Steel Wire Rope Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Left Regular Lay

1.5.3 Left Lang Lay

1.5.4 Right Regular Lay

1.5.5 Right Lang Lay

1.5.6 Alternate Lay

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Steel Wire Rope Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Oil and gas sector

1.6.3 Industry electric crane

1.6.4 Mining

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Steel Wire Rope Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Steel Wire Rope Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Steel Wire Rope Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Steel Wire Rope Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Steel Wire Rope

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Steel Wire Rope

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Steel Wire Rope Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

..…continued.

