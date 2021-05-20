May 2021 Report on Global Aggregates or Crushed Sand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Aggregates or Crushed Sand market covered in Chapter 4:

Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd.

CRH PLC

Vulcan Materials Company

Heidelberg Cement AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Rogers Group Inc.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

Eurocement Holding AG

PJSC LSR Group

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aggregates or Crushed Sand market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Crushed stone

Sand

Gravel

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aggregates or Crushed Sand market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Infrastructure

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Aggregates or Crushed Sand Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Crushed stone

1.5.3 Sand

1.5.4 Gravel

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Aggregates or Crushed Sand Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Infrastructure

1.6.3 Residential

1.6.4 Commercial

1.6.5 Industrial

1.7 Aggregates or Crushed Sand Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aggregates or Crushed Sand Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Aggregates or Crushed Sand Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Aggregates or Crushed Sand Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aggregates or Crushed Sand

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aggregates or Crushed Sand

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aggregates or Crushed Sand Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd.

4.1.1 Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Aggregates or Crushed Sand Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd. Aggregates or Crushed Sand Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 CRH PLC

4.2.1 CRH PLC Basic Information

4.2.2 Aggregates or Crushed Sand Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 CRH PLC Aggregates or Crushed Sand Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 CRH PLC Business Overview

4.3 Vulcan Materials Company

4.3.1 Vulcan Materials Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Aggregates or Crushed Sand Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Vulcan Materials Company Aggregates or Crushed Sand Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Vulcan Materials Company Business Overview

4.4 Heidelberg Cement AG

4.4.1 Heidelberg Cement AG Basic Information

4.4.2 Aggregates or Crushed Sand Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Heidelberg Cement AG Aggregates or Crushed Sand Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Heidelberg Cement AG Business Overview

..…continued.

