The global linerless labels market is set to gain momentum from their rising demand from the packaging & labeling industry. It is mainly occurring as the concerns regarding liner waste are up surging. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Linerless Labels Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Adhesion Type (Permanent, Removable, Repositionable, and Others), By Printing Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, Laser, Inkjet, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Retail, Logistics and Others), By Component (Facestock, Adhesive, and Release Coating) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the linerless labels market size was USD 2.33 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.43 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the strategies adopted by key companies to increase sales?

Which region is expected to lead the market by generating the largest revenue?

Which segment would dominate the market by gaining the maximum share?

What are the growth drivers and obstacles that the market may come across in the coming years?

What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage of Attractive & Food-safe Labels to Spur Growth

Brand recognition plays a vital role when it comes to the sales of food products worldwide. Labeling is a significant part of branding. The utilization of food-safe and attractive labels helps the food and beverage industry to grow. In the Latin American and Asian countries, namely, Brazil, Japan, and Southeast Asia, food products, such as fruits, bacon, and ham are packed with linerfree labels. Also, several ruling bodies have put forward strict norms and regulations regarding the information that is to be printed on the labels of food products.

Unlike conventional labels, linerless labels are capable of including 30% more print. In addition to this, manufacturers won’t have to change the dimensions of linerless labels and thus, they can be easily used instead of the traditional ones. They are also cost-effective and hence, are very popular in the food and beverage sector. The expansion of food and beverage industry across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the backingless labels market growth in the coming years. However, the regular shapes of linerless labels may not fulfil the requirements for a novel trademark. It may hamper growth.

Segment-

Food & Beverage Segment to Hold Largest Share Backed by the High Demand for Linerless Labels

Based on application, the market is segregated into logistics, retail, pharmaceutical & personal care, food & beverage, and others. Amongst these, the retail segment held 16.9% linerfree labels market share in 2019. The food & beverage segment is expected to procure the largest share throughout the forthcoming period as it is necessary for the prominent companies to differentiate their products from the competitors. Therefore, they need a wide variety of labels to showcase authentic information regarding the contents of the product.

Regional Analysis-

Growth of E-commerce to Drive Market in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is categorized into the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Out of these, Asia Pacific generated USD 892.5 million revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the expansion of e-commerce in this region. North America is anticipated to grow considerably backed by the presence of a well-established retail sector in the U.S. Also, the demand for retail and personal care goods would upsurge because of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. For gaining the confidence of customers, companies are demanding for eye-catching labels for their products. In Europe, the market is set to grow steadily owing to the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on R&D Activities to Develop New Products

The market is semi-consolidated. Most of the top players are investing hefty amount of money in research and development activities to introduce innovative linerless labels and their components. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

January 2020 : Bostikunveiled its new linerless label adhesive. It is mainly designed to improve efficiencies of production line and deliver sustainable packaging, especially for quick service restaurant applications.

: Bostikunveiled its new linerless label adhesive. It is mainly designed to improve efficiencies of production line and deliver sustainable packaging, especially for quick service restaurant applications. May 2019: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) announced the broadening of its label manufacturing platform. It added a 26” linerless press for this expansion. The press was developed by ETI Converting Equipment.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the companies present in the global market. They are as follows:

Coveris

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ravenwood Packaging

Innovia Films

Constantania Flexibles

Lexit Group AS

RR Donnelley & Sons Company

Gipako UAB

Hub Labels

Cenveo Corporation

Reflex Labels Ltd.

Skanem AS

NAStar Inc.

3M

Optimum Group

SATO Europe GmbH

Tereoka Seiko Co., Ltd.

L&N Label Company

Proprint Group

DuraFast Label Company

Bizerba Australia

Bostik

Dykam A.C.A. Ltd.

Weber Packaging Solutions

Other key players

