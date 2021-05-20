The global liquid waste management market size is predicted to reach USD 85.02 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3%during the forecast period. The rising population around the world has led to a necessity for efficient liquid waste management, which, in turn, will bolster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. As per the United Nations study, the world population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050 and surpasses 11 billion by 2100. Moreover, the ongoing projects for water treatment plants in the developing nations will subsequently accelerate the liquid waste management market revenue in the forthcoming years, mentioned a report, titled “Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), By Industrial (Paper & Pulp, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textile & Tannery and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 65.93 billion in 2018.

Competitive Landscape :

Expansion of Xylem’s Technological Hubto Boost Business Prospects

Xylem Inc., a leading American water technology company for residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial settings announced the launch of its innovative multi-disciplinary center for water, wastewater and energy technologies at the company’s regional headquarters in Singapore. The expansion project will help the company to enhance its R&D capabilities alongside helping sustainable investments in water technologies for water distribution and wastewater treatment. The expansion of the Xylem’s water treatment project will have a positive impact on the liquid waste management market trends owing to its collaboration with Institute of High-Performance Computing (IHPC). Furthermore, President and CEO of Xylem, Mr. Patrick Decker, said in a statement, “This new multi-disciplinary center will create ample opportunities to innovate and collaborate with our customers, as we work with them to tackle the region’s greatest water challenges, including water scarcity, affordability and infrastructure resilience. He further added, “bringing research and development capability into our regional headquarters in Singapore puts all of Xylem’s market-leading technology capability in one location, focused on the region’s water technology and infrastructure solutions.” In addition, the growing collaborations and partnerships among major market players will bolster healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Water Treatment Plants to Foster Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 19.75 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the presence of various market players. The largest water treatment plants in the USA will influence positively to the growth in the region. For instance, Chicago& Boston has the wastewater treatment plant with capacity of 1.44 billion gallons per day and 1.27 billion gallons per day respectively. Asia Pacific is likely to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing population in the emerging economies such as China, India. The need for liquid waste treatment and recycling to cater to the clean water requirements will enable speedy growth of the market. According to the Central Pollution Control Board estimation, India’s water demand is expected to rise to 1.5 trillion cubic meters by 2030. Europe is predicted to exhibit a high growth rate in the foreseeable future. The rising government initiatives to curb water pollution will contribute positively to the liquid waste management market growth in the Europe.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Liquid Waste Management Market

