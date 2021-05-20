The hot melt adhesives market size stood at USD 6,745.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9,702.2million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%during the forecast period

The global hot melt adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 9,702.2million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%during the forecast period. The growing need for advanced products coupled with favorable government policies are factors expected to aid expansion of the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Raw Material (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyolefin, Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Polyurethane (PU), Polyester, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Assembly, Woodworking, Transportation, Building & Construction, Footwear & Leather, Nonwovens, Bookbinding, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

Market Driver :

Increasing Application of Hot Melt Adhesives to Enable Speedy Expansion

The increasing application of HMAs owing to its advantages such as high productivity induced by process automation, a wide variety of applicability, eco-friendliness ,and re-adhesion possibility will have a tremendous impact on this market. The shift from solvent-based adhesive or water-based adhesive to hot-melt adhesive owing to its high-speed adhesion will spur demand in the forthcoming years. For instance, during solidification, HMAs do not lose thickness, whereas solvent-based hot melt adhesives can lose up to 50-70% of layer thickness during the drying process. Moreover, its high efficacy reduces the amount of material used, thereby resulting in low labor costs. The hot-melt adhesive exhibits significant advantages compared to conventional solvent-based adhesives that typically require evaporation and removal of solvents or polymerization to bind substrates together. Hence, the growing utilization of HMA in end-use industries will positively foster the market’s healthy growth.

Shortage of Workers to Retard Business Development amid Coronavirus

A temporary halt on operations has negatively impacted the global market. The automotive industry experienced a massive hit due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus. For instance, PSA, Renault, and Fiat Chrysler closed their production at their manufacturing plants. Renault halted manufacturing through 12 production sites affecting about 18,000 workers in France. Similarly, the construction industry was destructively impacted by the pandemic. However, high government spending on infrastructure and affordable housing for residents is expected to stabilize the hot melt adhesives market growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape :

Capacity Expansion of Key Players to Boost Market

The global market is dominated by key players Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik,Sika AG,Arkema Group, and Dow Inc. Prominent companies in the market are focused on expanding their production capacities to strengthen their position in the market. Moreover, key players accentuateon improving their distribution network to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Regional Analysis :

Booming Construction Industry to Consolidate Market in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 3,138.3 million in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global hot melt adhesives market share during the forecast period. The increasing use of hot melt adhesives in emerging economies such as India, Japan, and China will favor the market in the region. The furniture and building industries are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market. The heavy investment in infrastructure is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. The rapidly expanding packaging industry will spur demand for HMA, thus aiding the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key Development :

August 2019: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA introduced WB and Mineral Oil-free Hot-melt PSAs at Labelexpo 2019. Henkel will provide a water-based pressure-sensitive adhesive solution with excellent wash-off characteristics through its new Aquence PS 3682.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Global Market:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Dow Inc. (Michigan, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Düsseldorf, Germany)

MELER (Orkoien, Navarra)

Sanyhot Adhesivos, S.A. (Tarragona, Spain)

TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC. (New Taipei City, Taiwan)

B. Fuller Company (Minnesota, U.S.)

Arkema Group (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland)

Bostik (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Jowat SE (North Carolina, U.S.)

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (California, U.S.)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

Embagrap SA (Barcelona, Spain)

Other Key Players

