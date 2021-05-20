Australia Specialty Gases Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

“A research report on Australia Specialty Gases Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Australia specialty gases market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 8% during 2019-2024. Specialty gases are a type of industrial gases which are about 99.99% purified. These gases are generally used for specific industrial purposes, hence, they are referred to as specialty gases.

Australia specialty gases market is driven by the rising demand for specialty gases from growing metal & mining industry, electronics & semiconductor industry, analytical & calibration, refrigeration, medical & healthcare, among others. Additionally, factors such as cost reduction, yield improvement and performance optimization are expected to propel the market during forecast period.

The Australia specialty gases market is segmented based on type, distribution, application, region and company. Based on type, the market can be fragmented into high purity gases, noble gas, carbon gas, halogen gas and others. The high purity gases segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the heavy demand from various applications that requires heavy purity level.

The major players operating in the Australia specialty gases market are The Linde Group, Supagas Holdings Pty Ltd., Coregas Pty Ltd., Air Liquide Australia Ltd., BOC Australia, Renegade Gas Pty Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Mitsui & Co. (Australia) Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Australia specialty gases market.

• To classify and forecast Australia specialty gases market based on type, distribution, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia specialty gases market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia specialty gases market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Australia specialty gases market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Australia specialty gases market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of Australia specialty gases market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Australia specialty gases manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to specialty gases

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Australia specialty gases market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o High Purity Gases

o Noble Gas

o Carbon Gas

o Halogen Gas

o Others

• Market, By Distribution:

o Packaged

o Bulk

• Market, By Application:

o Manufacturing

o Electronics

o Academics

o Analytical & Calibration

o Refrigeration

o Healthcare

o Petrochemicals

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Victoria & Tasmania

o Queensland

o Australia Capital territory & New South Wales

o Western Australia

o Northern Territory & Southern Australia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia specialty gases market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

